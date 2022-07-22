A Port Allen High School senior died in a plane crash along with his mother and sister, Port Allen High School said Friday.
Ian Kirby, 17, was among four people who died when Boulder County Sheriff's officials in Colorado said a Cessna P337 crashed near Lefthand Canyon west of the city of Boulder last Sunday, media reports from Colorado said.
Kirby's sister Amanda Kirby, 13, and mom Sandra Kirby, 48, died in the crash along with an unnamed pilot, they reported.
Kirby and his relatives were 10 minutes into a sightseeing plane trip that began at the Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport when the plane crashed and caught fire, according to a CBS News report.
In the report, the NTSB said the plane was being operated by Bluebird Aviation, though the pilot has yet to be identified.
Joe Kirby, the father of Ian and Amanda Kirby, spoke to CBS News and told them he was getting "very little sleep".
"Very good kids," Kirby told CBS News. "Lovable, go out of their way to help anybody as much as they can."
The Federal Aviation Administration and NTSB are investigating the crash.
"Ian was a wonderful, beloved Pel," Port Allen High School wrote in a Facebook statement regarding the incident. "May they all rest in peace."