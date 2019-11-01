East Baton Rouge Parish residents will be able to drop off household hazardous materials on Saturday, November 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m at the LSU Touchdown Village Parking Lot.
The drop-off area is located near the LSU Business Education Complex, 4000 S. Quad Dr. Residents should enter the event on S. Quad Dr. at the intersection of S. Quad Dr. and Engineering Lane.
The city-parish will only accept household hazardous materials from parish residents presenting valid identification.
“Our community’s participation in events like these continues to grow, an exciting trend that represents real progress toward how we responsibly dispose of hazardous waste in East Baton Rouge Parish,” Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said in a press release.
Accepted materials include fire extinguishers, fertilizers, pool chemicals, insecticides, pesticides, gasoline, cleaning products, oil paint and paint products, automobile tires, used oil, antifreeze, brake fluid, diesel, oil and fuel filters, cooking oil, fluorescent tubes, ballasts and compact fluorescent bulbs, lead acid, nickel-cadmium and alkaline batteries, stereos and televisions, ink cartridges, phones, fax machines, computer and computer components, flat screen monitors, wires and laptops.
Items that will not be accepted include ammunition, explosives, fireworks, non-residential waste, radioactive devices such as smoke and fire detectors, large gas cylinders such as helium, acetylene or Freon, Styrofoam peanuts, school lab waste, white good appliances or furniture, copiers, construction and demolition debris, asbestos-containing building materials and biomedical hazardous material.