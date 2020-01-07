The longtime executive director of the Capital Area Human Services District, a quasi-governmental healthcare agency, is resigning at the end of February.

Jan Kasofsky, who has led CAHS since its creation by the Louisiana Legislature in 1996, will step down from her post on Feb. 29 to work in private health care in New Orleans.

CAHS provides community-based mental health, addiction recovery and developmental disabilities services to people living in Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Pointe Coupee, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes

During her tenure, Kasofsky expanded school-based mental health services to 44 schools, established the region's first post-Katrina mental health and disability triage unit, and helped implement an opioid response plan for the region.

“It is through her compassion and dedication that we have the comprehensive services we have today in this region,” said Tom Sawyer, the chair of the CAHS board, in a prepared statement.

Jan Laughinghouse, the agency's Addiction Recovery Services Program Director, will serve as interim executive director effective March 1.