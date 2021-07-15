Honeywell is considering investing nearly $100 million across two sites in Louisiana — one in Baton Rouge and the other in Shreveport.
Honeywell's UOP LLC subsidiary, which sells products and services to oil, gas, petrochemical and liquefied natural gas companies, plans to invest up to $20 million at its Baton Rouge complex along Airline Highway and another $77.5 million for its Mooringsport Road site in Caddo Parish, state records show.
At the 35-acre Airline Highway location in north Baton Rouge, Honeywell expects to add 15 jobs by 2024. It was not immediately clear if there would be 15 jobs total or 15 jobs at each complex. Honeywell declined an interview request.
The company already has 757 employees in Louisiana, records show.
“Honeywell is always looking for opportunities to serve growing demand for our products and plan investments to support this growth," according to a statement.
Honeywell expects to upgrade its manufacturing processes and add new undisclosed types of products at the Baton Rouge site, records show. Its Baton Rouge UOP arm, formerly known as universal oil products, is a major global supplier of activated alumina and Versal alumina powders used in the oil and gas refining industries to remove contaminants such as mercury, sulfur, fluoride, chloride and arsine, according to an archived website for the business.
The Baton Rouge plant was built by the U.S. government in the 1940s through the Defense Plant Corp. and was operated by the Aluminum Company of America. It has been expanded over the years and was sold to Honeywell's UOP in the late 1990s by LaRoche Industries.
In exchange for the most recent investment, the Honeywell is seeking a state Quality Jobs benefit, which is a cash rebate to businesses up to 6% of payroll for no more than 10 years in addition to state sales and use tax rebates on capital expenditures.
About 10 years ago, Honeywell projected it would spend $70 million in Baton Rouge and $179 million in Shreveport. Honeywell withdrew its Baton Rouge plant Industrial Tax Exemption application for the $70 million investment, which promised seven new jobs with average wage of $53,125. That project was supposed to wrap up by December 2021, records show.
In 2019, Honeywell's UOP arm was tapped by Venture Global LNG to remove environmental contaminants during the natural gas liquefaction process at the Calcasieu Pass LNG export terminal in southwest Louisiana.
Honeywell has three more active sites across the Baton Rouge metro area, including a major complex in Geismar for refrigerant used in vehicles.