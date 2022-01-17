Ashley Rogillio decided to be a school counselor in graduate school, while she was working with a nonprofit.
"My first client was a 10-year-old girl and I just loved her," said Ashley Rogillio, the school counselor at Lowery Elementary in Donaldsonville.
But the little girl didn't always arrive for her weekly counseling sessions. It was the same for the other child clients she saw.
The parents weren't bringing them or couldn't bring them, Rogillio said.
"I was really bummed. These were supposed to be once-a-week sessions, and it was out of the children's hands," she said.
Now, as a school counselor, she's able to reach children where they are. She has worked as a school counselor for 11 years, six of them at Lowery Elementary.
Rogillio was named the state's top elementary school counselor for 2021 by the Louisiana School Counselor Association. The middle school counselor of the year is Tina Chaisson, at Harry Hurst Middle School in Destrehan, and the high school counselor of the year is Barbara Gray at West Monroe High School.
Rogillio said it's especially important now to be available to students, because children's emotional needs have grown during the pandemic.
"This year has definitely been my hardest year for sure," Rogillio said. "What I'm hearing about are more intense situations than before."
The Ascension Parish school district has contracts with mental health experts to provide additional services for students on an as-need basis. But they're not in the schools every day, said Jackie Tisdell, the school system's public information officer.
"We are in active talks now with the parish, looking at ways we can expand mental health services in the schools," Tisdell said. "We're seeing that the need is very real."
Rogillio, a native of Cincinnati, earned her master's degree in community counseling at LSU, then went on to get her education specialist certification there in school counseling, a requirement for her field.
Rogillio, who is also a licensed professional counselor, holds an undergraduate degree in psychology from Ohio State University.
At Lowery Elementary, Rogillio serves 325 students in grades 3 to 5. Another elementary school, Donaldsonville Primary, serves children in grades pre-kindergarten through second.
"Our kids are pretty open," Rogillio said. "They will ask to come talk to me or teachers will ask them if they'd like to talk to Miss Ashley."
"Parents are good about letting us know if something's come up at home," she said.
Rogillio sees the students one-on-one or in small groups, depending on their needs, at recess or at other non-academic periods of the day.
She also provides grief groups for students who are "struggling to get over losing family members or others."
And, she says, "I do lessons in classrooms almost every day."
This month's focus has been on careers, "linking how your interests can link to your career — it's important to love what you do."
She's also formed the Lowery Leadership Academy, a group of children nominated by their teachers, who have become student leaders.
"They have a voice in our school and promote positivity and programs for the whole school," Rogillio said.
"They are wonderful students who really enjoy helping make our school better through random acts of kindness, attendance challenges, blanket drives for the elderly, beautification projects, and more," she said.
Lowery Elementary Principal Karen Daigle said, "Ashley is a huge resource for our students and their families."
"She is able to identify needs and find ways to come up with resources," Daigle said.
Rogillio, who has two children with her husband Matthew, said, "I love it when students come back years later and tell me they're doing well. One just had his first baby and sent a picture, they're going great," she said.
"One a day-to-day basis, I love to see the students meeting their goals," Rogillio said.