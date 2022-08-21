The passenger in a speeding vehicle that crashed on Airline Highway died and the driver was sent to the hospital in a one-vehicle wreck Saturday night, Baton Rouge Police said.
The crash happened about 9:15 p.m., when the driver traveling south on Airline at high speeds lost control of his 2019 Ford Mustang and struck metal guardrails, then a concrete pylon, Baton Rouge Police said in a statement Sunday.
The passenger, Kaitlyn Jones, 27, died at the scene. The 22-year-old driver was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries, police said.
The crash remains under investigation.