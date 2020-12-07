LSU Interim President Tom Galligan said Monday that the university has sent more than 60 sexual misconduct and sexual violence case files to attorneys from the Husch Blackwell law firm as fallout mounts from allegations that LSU has botched its responses to such investigations.

Galligan, speaking virtually to the Baton Rouge Press Club, again urged patience while the law firm investigates LSU’s handling of sexual harassment and domestic violence cases from the past few years. While Galligan pledged transparency going forward, LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron did not answer questions during a news conference Monday about whether he or his staff have participated in the investigation.

Galligan told the Press Club that he hears those calling for “more immediate and punitive action” for LSU officials who have been accused of mishandling sexual assault and violence claims. But asked why no officials have even been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing, Galligan said he wants to wait for Husch Blackwell to paint a more complete picture of “who knew what, when” and what actions they took before he moves forward.

Multiple former LSU tennis players have said that they reported a teammate’s physical abuse at the hands of a football player to tennis coaches Mike and Julia Sell between 2017 and 2018, but that the Sells did not take action.

Executive deputy director of athletics Verge Ausberry has also acknowledged that he did not report an incident in 2018 when a football player texted him and admitted to hitting his girlfriend. Ausberry said the football player recanted his confession after he called him.

Ausberry continues to serve on the LSU presidential search committee, which will ultimately decide if Galligan gets to take over the job permanently. Galligan has said he hopes to get the job. Asked Monday whether Ausberry’s continued role on the search committee poses a conflict of interest while Galligan oversees an investigation involving him, Galligan noted that he has no control over the search committee makeup.

“I would not let my candidacy in any way get in the way of this investigation or achieving justice in this case,” Galligan said.

Galligan also addressed other challenges facing LSU this year, including the pandemic, racial injustice and fraternity hazing. He called on Congress to authorize more money for coronavirus relief, and said that the money LSU has received through the CARES Act has not come close to covering the university’s financial losses and extra expenses stemming from the pandemic.

Going into the spring semester, he said LSU is weighing mandatory coronavirus testing policies, but added that it’s still to early to return to fully in-person classes again. He said he expects half of classes during the spring to be done virtually or hybrid in-person, and that most of those virtual classes will be delivered to students in real time.

He said LSU will continue to emphasize the importance of mask-wearing, and that testing wastewater throughout campus for traces of coronavirus has helped LSU prevent widespread transmission of the virus.

“Wastewater testing has been a lifesaver to us,” Galligan said.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more.

Staff writer Brooks Kubena contributed to this report.