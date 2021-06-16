More than 1,000 employees, earning a minimum $15 an hour plus benefits, will be working at the $200 million, 3.8 million-square-foot Amazon fulfillment center being built on the site of demolished Cortana Mall in Baton Rouge, officials said Wednesday.
The Cortana facility will be the largest robotics prototype fulfillment center for Amazon and feature the latest technology the company has to offer. Additional details on the project were discussed at a Baton Rouge Area chamber press conference with company officials.
The center is expected to generate 1,100 indirect, spin-off jobs and support 800 construction jobs during its development.
The fulfillment center, which will handle smaller, sortable items, is among a number properties being developed for Amazon. A fulfillment center in Carenco near Lafayette will handle large, bulky products. A sortation center is being constructed in Port Allen, and a distribution warehouse in Slidell. The company recently opened a distribution warehouse in south Baton Rouge and already has facilities in New Orleans.
Amazon also is investing in yet another fulfillment center in Louisiana to build a $200 million logistics hub in north Shreveport, employing 1,000 workers.
The Baton Rouge fulfillment center is expected to be substantially completed by September 2022, officials have said previously. Atlanta-based The Conlan Co. will serve as general contractor.
The building will be nearly 90 feet tall, with the second through fifth floors taken up by storage, robotics and conveyors, which will pluck items and transport them down to the first floor for packaging and distribution. None of the items stored in the Cortana center will be sent directly to customers; instead the facility acts as the first cog in the distribution system Amazon has established.
The demolition of Cortana started in late March and is expected to go through August-September. Plans are to transform the entire site, not only replacing the shopping center with a huge warehouse, but ripping up the parking lot and replacing much of it with landscaping.