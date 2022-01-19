With a cold front expected to bring freezing rain and sleet to greater Baton Rouge Thursday night through Friday morning, agencies are on alert. But officials say the wintry weather is not expected to be a repeat of the February 2021 ice storm that left roads closed and power out for many for days.
That storm saw temperatures in the teens and 20s, with ice staying on the ground several days after the storm hit on Mon., Feb. 15, 2021.
"This won't be like that," said Kevin Owens, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Slidell.
The Baton Rouge area is expected to see a mix of sleet and freezing rain beginning around 9 p.m. Thursday and moving out on Friday by about noon, Owens said.
A cold front headed for the area on Wednesday night was forecast to bring Arctic air that followed by a moist atmosphere, he said.
It's that moisture that will be responsible for the ice pellets of sleet and the freezing rain — water droplets that freeze on contact when they hit a surface — he said.
Thursday night's low is expected to hover around 30 degrees.
By Friday afternoon, the high temperature is expected to be 43 degrees, but temperatures will drop back down Friday and Saturday nights to 27 degrees, Owens said.
Entergy spokesman David Freese said forecasts on Wednesday calling for ice accumulation later at night of 1/10 of an inch have the utility company encouraged.
"The numbers that really worry us are accumulations of one-eighth of an inch or higher," he said. "One-half of an inch of ice on power lines can add 500 pounds of extra weight" and damage the lines or equipment.
And, of course, it could also break off tree limbs that can fall on lines, Freese said.
While the numbers on the ice are encouraging, he said company officials are "expecting the possibility of hazardous roadways that could hinder our ability to respond."
That said, Entergy crews and contractors are on alert and ready, Freese added.
"We continue to monitor the weather," he said.
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is prepared to put salt on major roadways and bridges that ice over, agency spokesman Rodney Mallett said.
Even with the salt, however, some roadways and bridges may have to be closed if the weather event is severe enough, he added.
"Our goal is to keep commerce going" as long as possible, Mallett said.
"We're hoping regular traffic will be minimal," he said. "We just tell people to stay home in unsafe conditions."
"The bridges will ice first," Mallett said.
Some that have had to be closed in winter storms in the past include the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge, the Interstate 10 Bonnet Carre Spillway Bridge, the elevated I-110 through Baton Rouge and the "new" Mississippi River bridge, the Horace Wilkinson Bridge on I-10, he said.
"We try to keep the old bridge, the Huey P. Long Bridge, open, if we're sending everyone to U.S. 190," Mallett said. "It's narrower and doesn't need as much salt."
Mallett said that mechanical salt spreaders that attach to the back of DOTD trucks are stationed at the agency's districts throughout the state. Salt is stored at the districts, as well, in industrial-sized bags.
"In the Capital Area District, there are 53 spreaders of varying size and more than 1 million pounds of salt," he said.
The timing of the salt work is critical Mallett said.
"You can't put salt down until right before it freezes, or else it just blows away," he said.
"East Baton Rouge Parish residents should prepare for winter conditions," Mayor Sharon Weston Broome said Wednesday.
The mayor's office advised people to:
- Use caution when operating heaters and fireplaces
- Dress in layers to keep warm
- Bring pets inside when possible or ensure they have a warm place
- Protect, cover or wrap pipes
- Bring plants inside or cover them
- Ensure proper ventilation for fuel-burning equipment and refuel heating sources outside
- Test smoke- and carbon-monoxide detectors, replacing any that may be more than 10 years old
- If portable generators are in use, make sure they are outside, away from windows, and in a well ventilated area
The Louisiana State Police says that people who have to travel during the severe weather that's expected should exercise caution, wear their seatbelt, put the headlights on and decrease their speed to put more distance between themselves and vehicles ahead.
"Stayed tuned to local weather forecasts and alerts," State Police said in a statement Wednesday, adding that drivers who experience difficulties or see hazardous situations while traveling, can speak to the nearest State Police Troop by dialing *LSP (*577) on their cellphone.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department additionally advised residents to keep combustible materials at least three feet away from any heat source and keep an eye on any space heaters in use, plan two ways out of the house in case of emergency and check on neighbors or others who may need help.
Michael Acaldo, chief executive officer of St. Vincent de Paul Charities, said that when the temperature drops to 39 degrees or below the shelter opens additional beds. The next few days are no different, and the shelter will be providing services to those looking for a place to stay during the cold snap.
“I think the COVID pandemic has made everything very difficult — especially with the current Omicron surge, but we will do all we can safely,” he said.
While resources for unhoused people are plentiful in Baton Rouge, homeless services providers in more suburban and rural parts of the surrounding area face a different kind of challenge.
Amanda Stapleton, executive director of the Northlake Homeless Coalition that serves the Florida Parishes, said urban centers can quickly mobilize help during icy weather. But the region her organization serves lacks public transportation, and the few shelters available are already strained from Hurricane Ida.
“We don’t have the capacity,” she said. “We rely very heavily on our churches and community members to place people in hotels, which is extremely expensive.”
Her group is currently utilizing funds from the Louisiana Housing Corporation to place people in motels and hotels in Hammond and Slidell, where they can remain for 40 days while searching for permanent housing. The program, which began enrollment last Friday, will run for about three months.
Advocate writer Jacqueline DeRobertis contributed to this story.