GONZALES — Two Ascension Parish sheriff's correctional officers were examining each other's personal handguns midday Friday when one accidentally shot the other, the sheriff said.
Sheriff Bobby Webre said one of the deputies was hit in the shoulder about 12:30 p.m., was taken to an area hospital and had already been returned home mid-afternoon Friday.
While the incident remains under investigation, Webre said, the shooting, which happened at one deputy's home while both were off-duty, appears to have been accidental.
Webre noted both deputies are "great friends."
Sheriff's investigators have determined a bullet was still in the chamber of one deputy's personal handgun when the other deputy was examining it, Webre said.
"He thought it was clear and it wasn't," Webre said.
Webre declined to disclose the deputies' names while the incident remains under investigation.
Both deputies had semi-automatic pistols.