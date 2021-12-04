A day after Louisiana detected its first case of the omicron coronavirus variant, healthcare workers and local organizations celebrated a small victory: more than 200 adults and children got their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a wellness fair that also aimed to quell misinformation about the pandemic.
Free for anyone who walked through the doors of Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church Saturday, the Stay Well Baton Rouge Community Health Fair and Vaccine Event offered COVID-19 vaccines, cancer screenings and a panel discussion led by Black healthcare providers about the coronavirus and its emerging variants.
It also offered a number of other perks, including free haircuts and face painting for kids.
“We want to make sure we cover every single community that we can,” said Katina Semien, of the Louisiana Children’s Trust Fund.
Held by Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority’s Baton Rouge chapter with the W. Montague Cobb/NMA Health Institute and nearly two dozen other organizations, the clinic was part of a community effort to improve access to COVID vaccines.
The clinic’s was held in Scotlandville, a predominantly low-income community where many residents struggle to find transportation to Baton Rouge’s biggest healthcare facilities. The location was key, explained Rahn Kennedy Bailey, MD, chair of the Cobb Institute Board of Directors.
“By having (the event) here, in a community-based setting where many individuals in the community have already shown some trust, it goes a long way towards decreasing some of the fears people have about vaccinations,” Bailey said. “It’s unfortunate, and for me it’s striking, because we’ve been vaccinating people in America for not just decades, but centuries.”
He added that he worries widespread COVID vaccine hesitancy is the sign of a “creeping” effect when it comes to the public’s overall trust in vaccinations.
“We need more people vaccinated,” Bailey said adamantly. “Not less.”
Alpha Kappa Alpha member Stephenne B. Calhoun said she and her husband were diagnosed with COVID in August 2020.
For nearly three weeks, the couple were confined to a single room in their house, away from their three children, now ages 8, 11 and 15.
Wracked with high fevers that left them feeling so weak a simple trip to the bathroom could only be made crawling along the floor, Calhoun said the experience motivated her to make sure no one else in her community experienced the same debilitating symptoms.
As soon as the shot became readily available, she said her entire family made appointments to get vaccinated.
“I’m grateful now that people are getting more education about the vaccine,” she said. “No, it’s not going to stop us from getting (COVID), but it’s certainly going to preserve our lives.”
She added that it was heartening to see such a large crowd coming out for their vaccines and booster shots.
“It gives me great hope that we’ll be able to return to some normalcy,” she said.
By the end of the four-hour clinic, organizers say 205 people ages 12 and up and 135 children between the ages of 5 and 11 had received the first dose of the vaccine.
The final number was nearly twice as high as what organizers expected.
“I had a friend who was out in the lobby trying to decide, and she just said ‘I’m going to go ahead and do it today,’ so she’s in there now,” Semien said. “I tell everyone, any reaction that you have to this vaccine is better than being hospitalized on a ventilator with COVID-19.
“We want to make sure you are protecting yourself and protecting your family.”