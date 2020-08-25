Laura officially became a Category 1 hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday morning. Forecasters expect the storm to strengthen into a Category 3 hurricane by Wednesday and make landfall near the Lousiana/Texas line by Thursday. It's important to keep pets safe during storms, especially if evacuations are necessary.

Here is a pet travel kit checklist and some tips gathered from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, the Humane Society of the United States and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Keeping your pet calm

-Always bring pets indoors at the first sign or warning of a storm or disaster.

-Obtain a rescue alert sticker, which will let rescuers know that pets are inside your home.

-Keep a portable pet emergency kit and supplies handy with items such as medical records, water, pet food and medications, and pet first aid supplies.

-Make sure all pets wear collars and ID tags with up-to-date identification and your cell phone number. The ASPCA also recommends micro-chipping your pet as a more permanent form of identification, should collars or tags become lost.

-Arrange a safe haven for your pets in the event of evacuation (more tips below).

-Do not leave your pets behind.

-Choose a designated caregiver who can take care of your pet in the event you are unable.

Tips for evacuation

-Consider microchipping your pet in case it gets lost and registering the microchip and your contact information with the manufacturer.

-Make sure your pet has on a collar, ID tag and leash whenever it leaves the car. Put your cellphone number on the tag.

-Don’t let your pet roam in the vehicle. Dogs and cats are most safe in a crate anchored by a seat belt. There also are other restraints that keep dogs in place, but they don’t provide safety in a crash.

-Pets should be placed in the back seat. Even when crated, pets in the front seat can be injured by airbags if there’s an accident.

-Never let a pet ride in the back of an open pickup truck.

-It’s dangerous to let an animal hang its head out of a vehicle window; it can be hurt by flying debris, and air rushing into their lungs can be harmful.

-Stop regularly to allow you pet to move around, drink water and eliminate waste. (Cats may need a litter box.)

-Never leave your pet alone in a vehicle — even for a short period of time. Temperatures inside a car rise above 100 degrees quickly on a warm day and can seriously injure or kill an animal in just a few minutes.

-Keep your pet close (and on a leash) when walking around an unfamiliar area, and keep them a safe distance from other pets and wildlife. Being in a place they don’t recognize can be disorienting or frightening for some animals and can cause them to react differently than they normally do.

Evacuation checklist

-Pet carrier with bedding

-Collar with ID tags, leash

-Waterproof container for supplies

-Veterinary records (put in waterproof packaging)

-Rabies certificate

-Vaccination records

-Heartworm test results (for dogs)

-FeLV/FIV test result (for cats)

-Prescriptions

-Registration or adoption records

-Microchip information

-Photo of your pet, with description

-Owner’s contact information

-Two weeks’ worth of food in a waterproof container

-Two weeks’ worth of water

-Food and water bowls

-Two-week supply of medications

-One-month supply of flea, tick and (for dogs) heartworm medication

-Litter box and scoop (for cats) and plastic bags for waste

-A favorite toy

-A familiar blanket (for comfort)

-Cleaning supplies for accidents