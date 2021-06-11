Ever wanted to get a behind-the-scenes view of Tiger Stadium? Now you can.

LSU Athletics just announced the beginning of guided tours that take you through the locker room, ready room and out onto the field.

Starting this month until August, groups of up to 25 can take part in the 45-minute tour every Monday-Friday.

The fees will be $10 per adult and $5 per child under 13. 

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox

Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today.

The official tour route is as follows:

  • Bill Lawton Room
  • North Stadium Plaques
  • Jeff Boss Locker Room
  • Chute
  • Ready Room
  • Tiger Stadium Field

Tickets must be purchased 24 hours in advance and can be found on LSU's online ticket office

To schedule a tour for groups larger than 25, contact the LSU Athletics Ticket Office at (225) 578-2184.

Email Madelyn Cutrone at mncutrone@gmail.com or follow her on Twitter @madelyncutrone.

View comments