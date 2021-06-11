Ever wanted to get a behind-the-scenes view of Tiger Stadium? Now you can.

LSU Athletics just announced the beginning of guided tours that take you through the locker room, ready room and out onto the field.

Starting this month until August, groups of up to 25 can take part in the 45-minute tour every Monday-Friday.

The fees will be $10 per adult and $5 per child under 13.

The official tour route is as follows:

Bill Lawton Room

North Stadium Plaques

Jeff Boss Locker Room

Chute

Ready Room

Tiger Stadium Field

Tickets must be purchased 24 hours in advance and can be found on LSU's online ticket office.

To schedule a tour for groups larger than 25, contact the LSU Athletics Ticket Office at (225) 578-2184.