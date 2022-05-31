The leader of a Buddhist temple in Baton Rouge has been accused in court by his members of sexual misconduct and mismanagement of the temple, including allegations that he impregnated a nun who later turned to members of the temple to help her get an abortion.
Members of Baton Rouge’s Tam Bao Meditation Center sued the temple’s abbot, Quyen Van Ho, in Baton Rouge district court in April. Ho’s actions, they said, have caused an exodus from the temple.
The plaintiffs also said they fear Ho, whose religious name is Thich Dao Quang, could misappropriate money they’ve steadily tithed to the temple over many years. They want the courts to force him out.
"Quyen Van Ho's immoral actions have caused all monks, nuns and novices (except Quyen Van Ho himself and one other monk) to leave Tam Bao Temple," the lawsuit states. "Because of this, the membership has decreased and therefore the ability to raise funds by members of the temple has decreased."
An attorney for Ho denied that the abbot has engaged in any misconduct, and described the lawsuit’s details as “defamatory lies.” He also said the courts don’t have jurisdiction to police whether religious figures are living up to the tenets of their faith.
“The courts are not there to decide who’s a good pastor, whether a pastor should be hired or fired, whether a pastor is doing his faith credit or not,” said Ho’s attorney, Yigal Bander.
The lawsuit is likely to set a clash over the First Amendment, which forbids the government from prohibiting the free exercise of religion. State and federal courts generally give religious leaders a wide berth.
For example, the Louisiana Supreme Court issuing a ruling this month that sided with a pastor in Central who continued to hold church services during coronavirus-related shutdowns in violation of government directives. Bander described that decision as an example of the power of the First Amendment’s free exercise clause.
Nun allegedly sent back to Vietnam after pregnancy
Ho has been the temple's abbot since 2003, amassing a membership of largely Vietnamese immigrants and welcoming non-Buddhists for celebrations like Lunar New Year and support groups that meet at the temple’s complex on Monterrey Boulevard.
But while Ho has become well known in Baton Rouge and among Buddhists across the region, members of his temple say his missteps are intolerable.
Plaintiffs Elizabeth Le, Phuong Le, Lan Tran and Lien Ta say they confronted Ho with evidence against him, including illicit texts and nude photographs, in 2020. Their attorney, Amber Lorio, declined to comment for this story beyond their court filings.
Ho is “believed to have impregnated a nun who was living at Tam Bao Temple, whom the Abbot had recruited from Vietnam to come to the U.S.,” according to the lawsuit. The nun asked two of the plaintiffs to take her to see a doctor, and later to accompany her to Delta Clinic of Baton Rouge for an abortion.
“When the request for an abortion was denied, Quyen Van Ho immediately sent said nun back to Vietnam without notice or explanation to the Board of Directors or to the Buddhist members of Tam Bao Temple,” the lawsuit states.
Buddhist monks and nuns take vows of celibacy.
The lawsuit alleges that the nun's pregnancy was part of a larger pattern in which Ho has recruited women from Vietnam to live as nuns at the temple, and later made sexual advances toward them. Ho has condoned sexual relationships between other nuns and monks living at the temple as well, according to the lawsuit.
Ho did not return a message left Tuesday at Tam Bao.
“The Abbot denies those allegations, which are untrue,” his attorney wrote in court filings. “But more importantly, the court has no subject matter jurisdiction to even consider the allegations or to grant the relief the plaintiffs are seeking.”
Do courts have jurisdiction?
The plaintiffs asked a Baton Rouge judge in late April to block Ho from spending any of the temple’s money and to cease operations as abbot.
District Judge Martin Coady — a retired Baton Rouge judge who was temporarily appointed to the bench — initially signed a temporary restraining order on April 27 that prevented Ho from spending the temple’s money, but allowed him to continue running the temple. The order expired on May 16.
The next hearing in the case is set for August 22.
The plaintiffs say they’re aware courts cannot interpret religious doctrine.
But the courts can and should intervene in cases in which voting members of a nonprofit corporation, such as Tam Bao, are being denied their rights under nonprofit laws, they say. Those laws entitle them to examine the nonprofit’s records, run appropriate elections and enforce the abbot’s proper performance.
Ho’s attorney, however, said that if members were determined to oust him, they would need to follow their own bylaws in the Buddhist temple’s “internal regulations” to do so.
“The disgruntled members do not allege that a vote has taken place in conformity with the charter or bylaws of the temple and that the Abbot has refused to abide by the vote dismissing him from his position; rather, the disgruntled members allege that the Abbot is an immoral person and a bad Buddhist whose actions have brought shame upon the temple, among the Vietnamese community and upon the Buddhist religion,” states Ho’s response to the lawsuit.
“Is this justiciable?”