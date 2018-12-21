The East Baton Rouge Parish Council on Aging is expanding its meal services program with the construction of a new 25,000-square-foot facility the agency hopes to move into in 18 months.
The agency announced this week it purchased 2.8 acres of land along North 18th Street to build the new facility, which will include a commercial kitchen, meal packing facility, administrative offices for more than 60 employees and parking spaces for the agency's fleet of Meals on Wheels vans.
'We have performed miracles in the current, but outdated, facility and I am eager to begin construction on a new state of the art building that will accommodate the ever increasing needs of seniors in our parish," Tasha Clark-Amar, executive director for the Council on Aging, said in a news release on Tuesday.
Councilwoman Tara Wicker said the land that was purchased has been abandoned for several years.
According to the news release, the COA will kick off the design phase of the project in January.