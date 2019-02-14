Returning to Baton Rouge after two years away, Bayou Country Superfest just means more to the Capital City than it did in festival-heavy New Orleans.

"This is the home where it ought to be," Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser said Thursday morning at Tiger Stadium.

Renovations at Tiger Stadium forced Superfest to take up in the Superdome in 2017 and 2018, but New Orleans crowds never responded the way they did in Baton Rouge, Nungesser said. He expects this year's lineup to fill Baton Rouge's hotel rooms and restaurants.

As they have in the past, the state and locals are pitching in with incentives to pay for the Memorial Day Weekend show. The state and Visit Baton Rouge are each kicking in $350,000 for promotion, plus another $100,000 in seafood promotion funds left over from the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, the lieutenant governor said.

Baton Rouge is also rebating its two percent local general fund sales tax on ticket purchases, city-parish staff said. It's the same arrangement as in past years.