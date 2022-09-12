Violent crime has dropped in East Baton Rouge Parish after years of record-breaking highs, a trend Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome attributes to anti-crime initiatives and the end of pandemic-era lockdowns that left people out of work and kids out of schools.
“We must approach our goal of peace from all angles,” Broome told the Baton Rouge Press Club on Wednesday about the multi-pronged approach to crime prevention.
Broome said efforts to increase funding for law enforcement and mental health programs, as well as engage the community through her Summer of Hope initiative, appear to be working.
There were 70 homicides in the parish this year through the end of August, down from 94 in the same period in 2021, according to a database compiled by The Advocate.
February was the worst month for homicides so far in 2022 with 12; last year, there were eight months that had 12 or more homicides, according to the database. This July, six people were murdered, down from 13 last July, according to the database.
While homicides are down from last year, 2022 is still close to 2020’s homicide rate, the second highest on record behind 2021, according to the database.
Limiting homicides during the summer months, which commonly see an increase in violent deaths, was a goal of Broome’s efforts this year, she said.
From Memorial Day to Aug. 20, homicides decreased by 25% from the same period last year and nonfatal shootings saw a slight decrease of 1.3%, Broome said. During that time period, stabbings also decreased by 51%, robberies decreased by 12% and sexual offenses decreased by 6%, she said.
Broome credited the city-parish's proactive approach against crime heading into the summer.
The city-parish helped organize 125 events across the community over the course of 12 weeks during the Summer of Hope, she said. Through those events, the city-parish connected with 33,000 residents who asked officials to address affordable housing and childcare, blight, employment, education and street lighting in order to prevent crime, Broome said.
Canvassers also knocked on tens-of-thousands of doors and Baton Rouge youth were pushed to participate in a workforce program through Broome’s office that she says kept young people off the streets during the summer months.
Another factor is the recent pay raises for Baton Rouge Police officers that aim to attract new officers to a police force that has become depleted in recent years, Broome said.
The Police Department has seen a 13% bump in pay since the spring of 2021. The most recent 7% pay raise was approved by the Metro Council in August.
The third prong in the crime initiative is mental health initiatives, she said.
The city-parish received $1 million in federal funding earlier this summer for resource centers that will offer clinical services from licensed professionals in vulnerable East Baton Rouge Parish neighborhoods.
The facilities are meant to offer a different type of treatment than what patients would receive from The Bridge Center for Hope, which typically treats individuals in immediate crisis. BRIGHT centers will instead try to reach people before they're in need of the intensive care that the Bridge Center offers, officials said.
There's no word yet on when the BRIGHT centers will open.