The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for 1 15-year-old boy who was last seen early Friday morning in the area of West Balboa Drive.
The agency says Demetrick Porter is believed to suffer from medical conditions.
He was last week about 12:30 a.m. Friday. He is about 5-foot, 8-inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds.
West Balboa Drive is in the Mayfair area near the intersection of Staring Lane and Hyacinth Avenue.
Anyone having information on Porter is asked to call the Baton Rouge Police Department at (225) 389-2000.