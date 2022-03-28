The Denham Springs City Council unanimously denied a controversial request to re-zone a Rushing Road property so an upscale apartment complex with a pool, large pond and a dog park could be built on the land.
Tidal Group, LLC, a developer based in Madisonville, had hoped to build the 170-unit luxury apartment complex in south Denham Springs.
But after dozens of people crammed into the city council meeting to voice their opposition — with at least 15 speaking during the public comment period — the panel was resolute in shooting down the request.
Noting that he couldn't vote on the measure, Denham Springs mayor Gerard Landry asked during the meeting for councilors to do what he described as the right thing.
“Businesses didn’t put us in office, developers didn’t put us in office, engineers didn’t put us in office," he said. "The people did.”
The council's decision came two weeks after city residents packed a Planning and Zoning Commission meeting to urge officials to reject the re-zoning application over flooding and traffic concerns, among others.
On Monday, similar worries yielded nearly two hours of testimony before the council. Residents said they were also anxious about the impact on local schools and sewage systems.
Tidal Group representative Ryan Marcomb outlined amenities residents of the complex would enjoy: a dog park, a five-acre pond and a playground. They would pay a baseline of $1,600 per month in rent, he said.
Some residents questioned how those facilities would help the rest of the community.
"They talk about high end," said Peggy Cleveland, who said she'd lived in the city for 74 years. "What does that do for us? We’re not going to be out there on the walking trails, we’re not going to be at the fitness center."
Cleveland and the other dozen-or-so residents who spoke said new developments — like the luxury apartment complex — will hasten flooding as they quickly encase the ground in more concrete and asphalt.
It's part of a common refrain in local politics in flood-prone Livingston Parish — a debate about the right way to reap the benefits of growth while responsibly addressing the side effects that follow it. The parish's population has recently seen a massive boom, second only in the past 20 years to neighboring Ascension Parish.
Parts of the area are still recovering from 2016's massive, destructive flood.
In the case of the Rushing Road property, both the developer and the owner of the property have said it's unrealistic to expect the land is just going to stay empty, arguments they repeated to the city council.
Marcomb said Monday that if the re-zoning bid failed, the land would likely be developed for a motel or hotel. He asked which the residents would prefer.
“I would much rather have people who can pay” $1,600 in rent, he said, than “random transients coming through and staying at a hotel.”
As the council prepared to vote on a measure to deny the rezoning request, councilwoman Lori Lamm-Williams pushed back on that description.
"It can’t only be either an apartment complex or a hotel," she said. "It is high-end commercial. As long as it fits within C3 and it stays within C3, it can go in."