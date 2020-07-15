The East Baton Rouge Metro Council gave final approval to a request Wednesday to rezone nearly seven acres of property off O'Neal Lane to build a 62-unit town home development.

The property — which will be called the Cottages at O'Neal — is being developed by Art Lancaster and is located north of George O'Neal Road, east of Jones Creek Road and west of O'Neal Lane.

The property will include 31 standalone buildings, each with two town home units, for a total of 62 residential units. There will be 93,000 square feet of building space.

Mickey Robertson, with MR Engineering and Surveying, filed the application to rezone the property from light commercial to small planned unit development.

The Planning Commission unanimously approved the application last month and planning staff certified the the request is consistent with the Comprehensive Plan, compatible with the surrounding neighborhood, and meets the minimum requirements of the Unified Development Code.

Notification cards were mailed to property owners within a 300 foot radius of the property and to the Shenandoah North Homeowners at the end of May.

The Metro Council also approved a proposal to rezone roughly an acre of land east of Jones Creek Road and south of Fort Clarke Court from rural to general office low rise.

The property, which currently houses a bank, will be converted for use as a dental office, according to the application submitted to the Planning Commission.

