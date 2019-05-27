East Baton Rouge Metro Councilman Dwight Hudson is willing to take some political heat for changing trash collection days if it means garbage is picked up more reliably.

Thousands of waste complaints have flooded the city-parish 311 call center already this year. Metro Councilwoman Donna Collins-Lewis recently called on the city-parish's contractor, Republic Services, to account or itself. Council members also suggested a number of strategies to improve trash service.

General Manager Sharon Mann blamed a national driver shortage. She said Republic has had to call in its S.O.S. team — which normally deploys to areas that have been hit by hurricanes and other natural disasters — to pitch in just to collect Baton Rouge's normal trash.

Council members, however, complained that drivers continue to miss houses and sometimes entire streets. What's more, when a person calls in to report their street was missed, a truck will return and collect just the tipster's garbage and ignore the rest of the street for a second time, Hudson said.

"That's not the way we provide a quality service," he said.

Council members got fired up bringing complaints from their own neighbors and family members. As of last Wednesday, when the council met, there had been more than 3,500 complaints about missed recycling and about 6,000 more concerning missed garbage collections, according to online city-parish records. Hudson suspects the actual number of misses is higher than the number of complaints.

"Something is apparently wrong," Collins-Lewis said.

The complaints came from Democratic and Republican districts all over the parish. Councilman Matt Watson wanted to know if heads were starting to roll at Republic, and Mann said the company had fired more than 10 problem workers so far this year.

Republic has been able to hire more drivers lately and currently employs 167 to service 150 routes, she continued.

Sometimes there are problems outside the company's control, Mann pointed out. For example, its contract is only to collect waste at occupied homes — if someone illegally dumps on an abandoned lot, picking it up doesn't necessarily fall on Republic. Another issue is that construction and landscape contractors are supposed to haul off their own waste, not leave it on the curb for the garbage trucks, Mann said.

Council members suggested a number of fixes.

Changing residents' collection day wouldn't be popular, but it's probably the only way to rejigger the routes so service is more effective, Hudson said. He also suggested tracking garbage trucks similar to the way the city keeps tabs on its police cruisers. The city-parish has talked about moving in that direction, assistant chief administrative officer Kelvin Hill said.

Watson advocated for a new site to deposit woody waste in the southern part of the parish so trucks spend less time in traffic heading to the landfill.

Council member Chauna Banks asked for more information on Republic's fleet and maintenance measures, while Council member LaMont Cole noted that he's seen them in tow sometimes. The average model year of the fleet is 2015, and trucks can't be older than six years under the terms of the city-parish contract, Mann said.

Barbara Freiberg said two trucks caught fire after someone threw out pool chemicals and they ignited: perhaps it's time to remind the public about dangerous waste, she suggested.

The city-parish did host a hazardous materials collection day at Memorial Stadium earlier this month, but it was something of a fiasco.

One letter to the editor described it as an "inexplicably obtuse ... insipid rodent maze."

Traffic into the stadium area backed up onto Scenic Highway, which caused safety concerns, and police had to turn drivers away, said Rick Speer, director of city-parish environmental services.

Those who stayed faced long waits — Speer estimated up to an hour, others said 90 minutes.

Speer tried to cast the event in a positive light; the city-parish promoted hazardous material collection day on social media and had a bigger response than in the past. Nevertheless, he promised the city-parish would look for ways to improve.