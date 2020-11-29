When 2020 property tax bills start hitting mailboxes in East Baton Rouge Parish, they'll be higher for many people — and they probably won't get an extension or reduction because of the coronavirus.
"I expect to get very busy in December," said Parish Assessor Brian Wilson. "Them coming to us saying they have a financial hardship is going to be tough. I don't know where you draw the line with that. This is all new territory. A whole different animal than when the flood happened in 2016 and we reduced over 40,000 residential and commercial properties."
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office collects property taxes for the entire parish and then distributes that revenue to the various taxing agencies. Casey Rayborn Hicks, spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office, said the agency doesn't have the authority to grant extensions to pay tax bills — payment of which are due by Dec. 31.
"That would be determined by the governor or state Legislature," Hicks said.
Wilson said he and many other assessors in the region had wanted to opt out of doing property reassessments — which they're constitutionally bound to do every four years — because of the rippling economic effects of pandemic-related shutdowns this year.
But that moratorium would also have to be granted by the state, and there wasn't enough time to lobby legislators for such a change once the pandemic began in March, Wilson said.
"We would have liked to put it off a year but weren't allowed to do that," he said. "So, reluctantly, we did the 2020 reassessments."
The total assessed value of property taxes in East Baton Rouge climbed from $4.47 billion to $4.72 billion — an increase of $248 million. That's thanks largely to a continued hot streak in the real estate market.
That will result in approximately $550 million in revenue for the coffers of the various city-parish taxing agencies. Last year, it was about $535 million.
Assessors this year looked at property sales between July 2018 to June 2019 to determine the new assessed values. And if there have been no recent sales within a certain subdivision, they took sales figures in a comparable neighborhood to determine them.
Wilson said he couldn't give an average percentage increase residents could expect, because values can vary significantly between properties even within the same neighborhoods and commercial blocks.
Wilson said his office did dole out 15-20% reductions to about 120 commercial businesses that asked for them.
"Some companies had to provide us with information showing what their revenue drop off was because of the pandemic, and we went from there," he said. "Other than that, everybody got increases."
The time for residents to appeal any possible increases they would get was in August when reassessment notices were mailed out. But Wilson said people generally ignore those and only pay attention when the actual bills hit their mailboxes.
"I'm sympathetic and hate what happened for these people who are out of work or trying to bounce back," he said.
If someone thinks his office got their property value wrong in the reassessment, Wilson said they would take a look at it. But there's not a lot they can do at this stage, unlike what his office was able to do after the 2016 floods.
"There's no damage to property now like there was then," Wilson said. "But there is no appeal process once assessments are over."