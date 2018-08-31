Ascension Parish Planning Director Jerome Fournier has accused hard-charging developer Dempsey Pendarvis of misdemeanor assault during an intimidating, face-to-face confrontation at his Pelican Crossing subdivision earlier this month in Burnside.
During the incident, Pendarvis raised accusations that Fournier has been harassing Pendarvis' girlfriend at work, a fellow parish employee, both men told sheriff’s deputies. Fournier disputed the harassment allegations, however, and parish government never received a harassment complaint.
A longstanding developer and major landowner in Ascension, Pendarvis has been a contributor to and supporter of the political campaigns of Sheriff Jeff Wiley and other top parish officials and legislators, including Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa, Fournier’s boss.
Fournier filed a criminal complaint against Pendarvis on Aug. 8, the same day as the incident, but Wiley said Thursday that his office is not pursuing the simple assault count against Pendarvis. Wiley said his office would have reached the same conclusion whether it was Pendarvis or “John Doe.”
“It just it did not rise to the level. One of the biggest reasons really is there was no threat,” Wiley said.
Pendarvis had been meeting with Fournier and three other parish officials to talk about drainage for a new phase of Pelican Crossing, but he started the Aug. 8 gathering on a different tack, a sheriff’s report says.
Grabbing Fournier’s hand aggressively, Pendarvis pulled Fournier toward his body and put his face 2 inches from Fournier's, saying "look into my eyes," Fournier told deputies.
After an eyeball-to-eyeball conversation about the harassment allegations ended, Fournier claimed, Pendarvis refused to release his grip on Fournier's hand for a minute and a half. When Pendarvis did release it, he looked at Fournier and the other parish employees and asked in an aggressive tone, "Do you have any problems?"
The parish officials all responded they didn't and went about discussing drainage issues at Pelican Crossing, the report says.
In a later interview with a deputy, Pendarvis said his girlfriend "has for approximately the last year been having issues with Jerome Fournier causing her problems at work bordering on sexual harassment."
"Dempsey (Pendarvis) advised that they have reported the issues with Jerome Fournier on several occasions and the issues continue," the sheriff’s report says.
In addition to admitting to getting in Fournier’s face, Pendarvis told the investigating sheriff’s deputy that he gave Fournier a forceful handshake, telling him that the harassment “ends today.” Pendarvis disputed, however, that he ever threatened Fournier.
In an Aug. 14 email to Fournier and Matassa, Wiley wrote the investigators based their conclusion not to press charges in part on Fournier’s and his colleagues’ own statements and actions.
“Further, that you remained there and conducted business with your colleagues and Mr. Pendarvis after this confrontation further supported the notion that Pendarvis’ behavior was not perceived as a threat,” Wiley wrote.
Fournier and Pendarvis did not return calls seeking comment this week, but Fournier denied the harassment allegations in a statement provided by parish government Thursday.
“During my 35 years of working in the planning, public finance, and development fields, I have never been accused of workplace harassment of any kind,” Fournier says in the statement.
In the statement, parish government adds that Fournier has never had a workplace harassment complaint filed against him during his tenure with the parish and that Fournier does not supervise the woman identified as Pendarvis’ girlfriend. She works in the Public Works Department. The Advocate does not identify victims of alleged sexual crimes without the person’s consent.
Fournier remains a parish employee.
Pendarvis also had run-ins with Fournier’s predecessor, a holdover from the prior administration, but about development issues. In 2016, early in Matassa’s term, Pendarvis was caught on tape saying he had a commitment from Matassa to fire that official, Ricky Compton. Compton was fired and then rehired and allowed to resign.
At the time, Matassa disputed he ever gave commitments to donors to fire employees but said he had philosophical differences with Compton.
Parish officials did not say whether the allegations against Pendarvis have led to any procedural changes in how officials would deal with Pendarvis in the future.
But, in the statement, parish officials said that employees work hard every day with the public on matters simple and complex.
“Our employees are entitled to a safe and secure work environment and no confrontational behavior toward them is ever acceptable,” the statement says.
Though deputies did not press a case against Pendarvis, Wiley told Matassa and Fournier in his email to them that he personally admonished Pendarvis. Though Pendarvis did not apologize, the sheriff wrote, “I am confident that this should be the end of that sort of encounter.”
“Let’s hope so,” Wiley added.