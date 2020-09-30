After a summer spike in coronavirus cases, the number of ICU beds available in the Baton Rouge remains tight, and with the flu season fast approaching, doctors are urging the public to get vaccinated now to stave off a wave of preventable hospitalizations.
Across the region, just under 20% of ICU beds are available, a number that's held relatively steady since July, when the state experienced a second sizeable uptick in coronavirus cases.
At Our Lady of Lake Regional Medical Center, the state's largest hospital, all 92 ICU beds are filled, and at Baton Rouge General, all but one of the 24 beds are occupied. The six ICU beds at Lane Regional Medical Center in Zachary are also filled, and some critical care patients are now stationed in an overflow wing.
Dr. Catherine O'Neal, chief medical officer and director of infection prevention at OLOL, said that with COVID-19 patients filling up hospitals, receiving an influenza vaccine is more important now than ever before.
"When we vaccinate large populations of people for influenza, we reduce hospitalizations for influenza, as well as for heart attacks, strokes and diabetes," said O'Neal.
She said that ICU beds are as full now as they would be during the peak of a typical flu season.
"We don’t have the room that we need to have another respiratory illness that peaks at the same time that COVID-19 is going on," O'Neal said.
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome convened a half-dozen doctors Wednesday outside City Hall to encourage the public to seek vaccinations. The flu season typically begins in November and lasts until mid-March.
“Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, reducing the spread of respiratory illnesses this fall and winter, is more important than ever,” Broome said.
Many of the precautions for preventing the spread of the flu are similar to those for the coronavirus: wash your hands, social distance, wear a mask and avoid touching your face.
Dr. Marshall St. Amant, a physician at Woman's Hospital, said pregnant women are at a higher risk of negative health outcomes from the flu, and added that all should get vaccinated.
“It should be like a prenatal vitamin. Every pregnant woman should get it," St. Amant said.
Dr. Mindy Calandro, a pediatrician at the Baton Rouge Clinic, said all children over the age of six months should get vaccinated. She said its recommended that children between the ages of six months and eight years who have never received a influenza vaccine receive two vaccinations four weeks apart.
Residents can visit www.vaccinefinder.org to find out where to receive a flu vaccine.