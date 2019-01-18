Hot coffee is flowing and the breakfast options are already a hit at The Garden Café, which opened this week at Independence Community Park across from the nearby library.
The café, which is located directly across from the Main Branch of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library, is being described as a welcomed addition.
“We are really looking forward to the soup of the day options,” Mary Stein, assistant library director, told the library board this week during its regular meeting during her update on the latest developments at local branches.
The Garden Café’s menu includes hot and cold coffee beverages, smoothies, breakfast options, salads, soups, sandwiches and an assortment of pastries and sweets.
The café had a soft opening this week, with a formal grand opening taking place Feb. 2. The latest addition to BREC’s expansion of the Botanic Gardens at Independence Community Park offers indoor and outdoor seating. Hours of operation are from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. On Sundays, the café will operate between the hours of 1 and 8 p.m.
“We know that it will be a welcome addition to the thousands of visitors who come to visit the library, attend the theatre, visit the gardens, play soccer, utilize the playground and adult fitness equipment or simply walk the trails,” BREC Superintendent Carolyn McKnight said in a news release.
The Garden Café is owned and operated be local businessman Darryl Johnson. Through his company SYI Food Services, Johnson operates a food truck, catering service and provides concessions at local stadiums, including those in the city-parish’s parks and recreation system.