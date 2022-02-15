From left, Phil Frost, BR Zoo director, and Jim Fleshman, BR Zoo deputy director, talk about the new Pygmy Hippo/Black & White Colobus Monkey/African Pied Crow Habitat during a tour of the construction progress for the first phase of the redevelopment of the zoo Thursday Dec. 9, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. The zoo is trying to regain its accreditation, which is vital to much of the future projects connected to updating the facilities.