The Baton Rouge Zoo's deputy director has been promoted to its top job after its previous leader retired, BREC announced Tuesday.
Deputy director Jim Fleshman was selected after a national search to replace Phil Frost, who led the zoo for 24 years before retiring earlier this month, according to a news release.
Fleshman has been deputy director since 2019. He has played a key role the construction of new exhibits and acquiring new animals, the release said.
“This is a pivotal time in the Zoo’s history as its staff will continue to manage the twin challenges of caring for the animals and providing excellent service during construction and the global pandemic,” said BREC Superintendent Corey K. Wilson. “Jim has played an integral role in the Baton Rouge Zoo setting attendance records despite those challenges and I am confident that he will continue to work every day to take our Zoo to the next level and provide the Baton Rouge community with a world-class facility.”
Fleshman has more than 30 years' experience in zoos. He previously worked at zoos in the Texas towns of Abilene and Waco.