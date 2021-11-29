The city-parish's parks and recreation system last year had more than $7,500 worth of lawn equipment stolen from its maintenance shop, a manager fraudulently claim working more than 80 hours and some of its bookkeeping fell out of compliance with state budget law, an audit has found.

The findings in the system's annual audit report, released Monday by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor, ultimately did not result in any major infractions against the parks system.

Overall, auditors with Postlethwaite and Netterville issued an "unmodified opinion" on the more than $300 million worth of assets under BREC's umbrella. That basically means the park system's financial reporting in 2020 complied with the state's accounting standards.

"The BREC leadership team takes seriously its responsibility to be a good steward of taxpayer dollars," BREC Superintendent Corey Wilson said in a prepared statement about the audit.

The audit said BREC did not properly reconcile its cash accounts and didn't comply with the state's Local Government Budget Act. Wilson blamed new financial software the system implemented last year and problems caused by employees working from home because of COVID.

"Along with the rest of the world, BREC staff had to learn to get all of their day-to-day work completed remotely where possible in addition to working on this major software implementation in the midst of all of the uncertainty brought on by the global pandemic," Wilson said. "The new software did go live at the beginning of 2021, but we continue to work on fully implementing all of the system’s functionality and to define, refine, and streamline processes and improve internal controls where necessary."

Auditors dinged BREC for not monitoring the balances between its general ledger with the ones presented in monthly bank statements for a "significant portion" of the year. It also faulted the Commission not for adopting a revised budget after revenue adjustments throughout the year changed by more than the 5% allowed under state law.

BREC made the revenue transfers because the system's coffers were taking a hit due to the pandemic.

In its response to that finding, BREC promised to include quarterly reviews of its financial statements to the Commission to ensure it doesn't fall out of compliance again.

Auditors found that a golf course manger lied and reported working 86.75 hours between March 2, 2020 and April 2, 2020. According to the audit, the employee resigned and BREC recovered the money he was paid from his final paycheck.

No formal charges were ever filed.

Auditors said the parks system lacked a documented policy regarding timekeeping and supervisors had excessive managerial access to the electronic timekeeping system.

In its response, BREC officials said a new timekeeping system has been installed, allowing greater "transparency" and oversight prior to issuing paychecks.

On Aug. 25, 2020, surveillance cameras caught at least two people breaking into BREC's Maintenance Shop at the Baton Rouge Zoo to steal 25 different pieces of lawn equipment totaling $7,589, according to the audit.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office investigated, but no charges have been filed and the identities of the thieves are still unknown.

Following the incident, BREC agreed to install an alarm system on the building and brokered a new contract with a gate access company to better guard the entrances at the zoo.