The oversight board for Baker and Baton Rouge’s bus system approved a collective bargaining agreement with the union that represents the agency’s bus operators and support staff, bringing to an end years of contentious negotiations.
Members of the Board of Commissioners for the Capital Area Transit System celebrated the break in the logjam Tuesday evening before unanimously approving the contract with the Amalgamated Transit Union.
“It seemed like it got stalled at one point, and then some new energy seemed to burst to get that taken care of in a short period of time,” Commissioner Johnathon Hill said.
The two groups had been undergoing negotiations since 2020 that often spilled into public view and prompted a federal lawsuit from the union accusing former CATS CEO Bill Deville of union busting.
But within months of Dwana Williams being named interim CEO after Deville was stripped of his title and duties amid a series of scandals, a new contract was agreed to.
The Amalgamated Transit Union, which represents CATS bus operators, mechanics, janitors and utility staff, agreed to a 5% wage increase, increased flexibility with vacation time and greater protections for operators during agency investigations into bus wrecks, ATU Trustee Shavez Smith said.
Under the prior contract, CATS employees were unable to use their vacation time if they were suspended in order to keep collecting pay, something they will be able to do under the new contract, Smith said. Also, CATS management is now limited to reviewing bus footage to 10 minutes on either end of a wreck involving a CATS bus, something that would prevent management from penalizing operators for minor infractions throughout the day unrelated to the incident, Smith said.
The uniform allowance, or checks that CATS employees receive for maintaining their agency uniforms, will also be increased, Smith said.
The union’s demands that were rejected by Deville’s administration were approved by Williams without any changes, Smith said.
CATS Chief Administrative Officer Keith Cunningham conducted the negotiations without the involvement of attorneys, something the union credited for the agreement.
“We worked together to get it done,” Cunningham said. “That’s a new approach and a new direction that the agency is intending to work directly with the union as we address transportation issues for the city of Baton Rouge.”
Union members would regularly attend board meetings to criticize Cunningham’s predecessor, Pearlina Thomas, who was fired by Deville in January amid additional controversies. Smith said Thomas was trying to dismantle the union rather than negotiate the contract.
"It was very hostile," said former union chapter President Yvette Rhines. "I think it got approved because (Williams and Thomas are) no longer here. That had a lot to do with it."
Thomas and Deville are suing the union in the 19th Judicial District Court for defamation related to accusations of mismanagement leveled against them by union members during a board meeting last year.