Construction on the first phase of the immense facelifts to the Baton Rouge Zoo and Greenwood Community Park is set to commence in December, with the most noticeable work taking shape in the early part of next year.

The bold changes, which the city-parish's parks and recreation system unveiled a year ago, are expected to take approximately two years to implement and lay the foundation for a more seamless transition between both entities.

"All of this will require careful sequencing to keep the zoo as operational as possible during the construction period," said Reed Richard, BREC's assistant superintendent for planning and engineering. "We may have to shut down, but only for a short period of time. On the park side, it will be sort of the same way."

Last week, BREC's Board of Commissioners award a $22 million construction contract to The Lemoine Company for the first set of projects included in the revamp. The total cost of the first phase is somewhere around $40 million, with the second half coming in at around $20 million, Richard said.

BREC is dipping into its healthy surplus of reserve funds to finance the first phase. The parks and recreation system is hoping to use grant funding and private donations to complete future phases of what is expected to be a more than 20-year project.

"We're trying to get everyone excited; show people we're really serious about these improvements," Richard said. "That'll help us pull in future funding to build out the rest."

The initial batch of changes primarily deal with the needed upgrades that will help the zoo regain its accreditation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, which it lost several years ago because the more-than-140-acre attraction hadn't been updated in more than 50 years.

Richard said BREC's administration will present the second part to the first phase of the project to the board for approval early next year. Those projects will involve a lot of the cosmetic changes the public lauded over when BREC previously released the master plans for the zoo and park.

+2 Our Views: We think you should get behind an improved Baton Rouge Zoo As autumn arrives, patrons of the Baton Rouge Zoo can look forward to cooler weekends for visiting one of the city’s longtime attractions. It’…

That first phase will move the zoo's entrance from Thomas Road to a connection off La. 19, where a new 30,000-square-foot entry complex will go up.

A new 500-space parking lot to service both the park and zoo is included, along with an orientation plaza that has a splash pad near the zoo's new entrance. Nearby will be a giraffe feeding station, a pygmy hippo exhibit with underwater views and significant improvements to the J.S. Clark golf course in Greenwood Park.

A Bayou promenade that will feature an adventure playground and Louisiana-themed vegetation and educational components will happen in Greenwood Park too.

BREC is hosting a groundbreaking at 10 a.m. Dec. 8 to commemorate the project.

"It'll be pretty dramatic, even in Phase One," Richard said. "Starting at the first of the year, the public will really start to see activity picking up."