After an outcry from homeowner groups about new small cell towers popping up in Baton Rouge neighborhoods, the Metro Council is expected to hold a public hearing late Wednesday evening about the new technology.

Homeowners associations are pushing for city-parish leaders to revisit the 2017 ordinance that regulates where the towers can to be located in utility rights of way that the course through neighborhoods across the parish.

These new cell towers allow telecommunications companies like AT&T and Cox Communications to provide 5G cell service to their customers, the next level of cell service.

The council isn't expected to take any formal action on the matter, which comes up at the end of a lengthy agenda of the meeting that starts at 4 p.m.. However, homeowner groups met Tuesday night and discussed plans to make their case Wednesday for revising the parish ordinance.

Gary Patureau, of the Tara Civic Association who is leading a homeowner association task force on the issue, sent Mayor President Sharon Weston Broome and the council members a letter on Tuesday outlining their wishes.

The task force asserts that though the city-parish can't deny access to rights of way under federal law, federal law does allow the city-parish to regulate how they are used and wants the revised ordinance to take into consideration the aesthetic effects on neighborhoods and several other criteria when locating new towers.

They include the effects on adjacent property values, consideration of alternative locations, possible co-location opportunities on existing structures and the possibility of requiring co-location in some areas to avoid proliferation of multiple towers for several companies.

The groups also want the ordinance to give homeowners within the vicinity of a new tower to have advance notice before any new permits are issued.

The groups also want the city-parish to provide a legal memorandum surveying the law on regulating small cell towers.