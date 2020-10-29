AT&T Mobility customers in Ascension Parish who call 911 were being routed Thursday to a land line because of a service disruption from Hurricane Zeta Wednesday night.

The problem only affects the parish's populous east bank, sheriff's deputies said Thursday.

Ascension sheriff's deputies said they have put in a request for repair with AT&T and Eatel, which owns the network, and said the companies are working as quickly as possible to make the repair.

Emergency calls can be made to the Sheriff's Office at (225) 621-8300.

Deputies said Zeta's winds caused minimal damage parish-wide, with one tree down on Swamp Road and another on a house in Donaldsonville.

Power outages totaled fewer 100 customers as of 9 a.m. Thursday, online outage maps show.