Baton Rouge weather should be closer to normal by Saturday, a thought to hold onto, as temperatures on Thursday and Friday nights drop again into the 20s, a pattern in place since Monday night.
Another positive note: No precipitation is expected in the Baton Rouge area again until Sunday afternoon and evening, when temperatures are expected to be well above freezing, said Brigette Lim, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Slidell.
In the meantime, Thursday will see a high of 42 degrees, probably at about 3 p.m., but the nighttime temperature is expected to drop to 27 degrees.
While Wednesday's heavy nighttime rains washed away much of the remaining ice in the Baton Rouge area, Lim notes that any water still on the ground could freeze again Thursday night and also on Friday night, when the low is expected to be at 23.
Friday's high is expected to be at 43 degrees.
"Any water on the ground could re-freeze," Lim said. "People should watch out for slick spots or black ice" the invisible ice that forms unseen on dark roads.
Residents, she said, should also continue to protect the four Ps — people, pets, plants and pipes.
Lim said the recent extreme drops in temperature are due to the overarching pattern of the polar vortex's cold weather from the north meeting warmer air from the Gulf, leaving the Baton Rouge region on the edge of the polar vortex effect.
"Unfortunately, once the sun goes down that warmth kinds of fades away," she said.
Saturday will bring a big improvement for the Baton Rouge area, with a high expected at 55 degrees and a low of 36 degrees, Lim said.
"We're not anticipating any freezing weather Saturday," she said.
"We're getting a little closer to what's seasonable here," Lim said.