Not long after state leaders announced school workers would be eligible for the coronavirus vaccine last week, Samantha Slim immediately filled out a school district survey confirming her interest in taking the shot.

As a third-grade teacher at Rosenwald Elementary School in Pointe Coupee Parish, she said the vaccine is a crucial step back toward normalcy, to focus more on classroom instruction and, more importantly, to offer protection against getting sick.

“At this point, I'm tired of being scared, I'm tired of not being able to do the job I want to do and I know it's not going to take away everything," said Slim, 38. "I'm still going to have to be cautious, but at least I'll know I have that protection."

Slim, who has worked in Pointe Coupee schools for 10 years, is one of the 166,000 K-12 school teachers and staff who became eligible for the vaccine for the first time Monday under newly expanded rules that Gov. John Bel Edwards set in the expectation that the federal government will ramp up delivery of new doses to Louisiana.

Others newly eligible include those 55 to 64 who have at least one of a number of health conditions, including cancer, being a smoker, chronic kidney disease, heart conditions, obesity, sickle cell disease and Type 2 diabetes.

For 57-year-old Gonzales resident Rosalyn Murphy, receiving the COVID-19 vaccine means she’ll be able to hug her kids, resume baking days with a friend and have peace of mind when running errands in the community.

“I didn’t try to get on the list until I was eligible,” said Murphy, who has high blood pressure. “I didn’t want to be a cheater. My dad is 80 years old and he has health issues. I would rather my daddy or someone else’s dad get the shot before me.”

Murphy called Bertrand's Pharmacy in Gonzales to add her name to its vaccination list as soon as she became eligible Monday and learned she'd be able to receive a shot in a few weeks.

"It's been faster than I thought it would be," Murphy said.

In all, a half-million more people in Louisiana have become eligible for the vaccine this week — 1.6 million in all, or roughly a third of the state’s population, are eligible now — even as demand continues to outstrip supply and while availability and ease of access to the vaccine are unevenly spread among minority communities and some rural areas.

Though the vaccine offers high levels of protection from severe cases of COVID-19, little is understood about whether a person can still spread the virus that causes it.

Dr. Ralph Dauterive, vice president of medical affairs at Ochsner Medical Center in Baton Rouge, said he had already noticed the excitement from patients and others over the wider eligibility, especially for school teachers and what their mass vaccination can mean for restoring normalcy to society more generally.

Concern remains, he said, around whether the supply will keep up with the hundreds of thousands of additional people now able to begin receiving their doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

At the same, he said, to his reading of the situation, Edwards’ decision seems to be a “logical next step” that anticipates the vaccine supply increasing in the coming weeks.

“It’s hard to time this stuff, but you want to make sure that you’ve got your people willing to come in and take the vaccine as your product becomes available,” Dauterive said. “And the governor has been very upfront with saying, you know, the amount of vaccine you get is going to be determined by how much you give.”

Louisiana is set to receive 90,630 doses that will be distributed to 501 providers statewide. The total has grown three weeks in a row.

In fact, this week’s allocation is the second-largest amount statewide since Louisiana began receiving vaccines in the week of Dec. 15. The highest week happened in late December when total state allocations were inflated with early separate batches set aside for nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, statistics show.

During Edwards’ announcement of the new eligibility rules last week, he said President Joe Biden's administration has promised that the 90,600 doses would represent a "floor" for the coming three weeks.

Kevin Litten, spokesman for the state Department of Health, said the increased number of doses were not an indirect benefit of severe winter weather interrupting supply originally meant for other states.

Despite the excitement in some quarters, word of the wider eligibility hasn’t filtered fully to every corner of the Baton Rouge area.

Dr. Nagaratna Reddy, owner of a chain of small health clinics in Ascension, Assumption and Iberville parishes, said she was still trying to get the word out about the expanded eligibility to the rural communities where the clinics are located.

She said she has been trying to speak with local mayors and Homeland Security officials and created a memo about the broader eligibility criteria to post in her Reddy Family Medical Clinic offices and in local government offices and buildings, like Donaldsonvile’s Lemann Center.

Reddy said she she hasn’t seen a large increase in interest yet from people in the newly eligible groups, but she is still hearing from those who aren’t eligible but hope to receive unused vaccines.

Reddy was hopeful of receiving a double allocation this week for each of her clinics after deliveries were interrupted by last week’s severe winter weather.

The state’s usage rate of the more than 1 million doses made available in Louisiana since vaccines began to be distributed hit 85% as of Monday, 21st-best in the nation. No state was below 72 percent, according to a ranking of federal data by Becker's Hospital Review.

More than 294,230 people in Louisiana have received both doses of the vaccine, or about 6.3% of the state's 4.6 million people, state statistics say.

Dauterive said that figure remains a long way from enough vaccinations and the state will have to sustain higher levels of vaccination for a few months more to move the state closer to herd immunity. Acceptance among those ages 20 to 50 is key, he said.

Those eligible to receive the vaccine can receive it at any pharmacy or vaccination site, but Slim, the Pointe Coupee teacher, said she plans to wait until local clinicians visit the schools in the coming days.

Slim said she has continued to wear masks and take other precautions while at school and has made a point to avoid eating at restaurants and engage in other public activities.

"I haven't been anywhere in almost a year now," Slim said. "I'm face-to-face with kids all the time, so if I do go anywhere, I go to the store."

Like Slim, Murphy, in Gonzales, hasn't been out to eat dinner since her anniversary with her husband last March 7.

When she receives the vaccine in a few weeks, Murphy said she doesn’t intend to start going into large crowds or traveling — she just wants to feel comfortable around her family and friends again.

“When it’s safe to do that, I’ll do that, but in the meantime I want to at least be able to interact with people because I don’t,” said Murphy, who hasn’t been together with all three of her adult children in just under a year.

“My dogs are my best friend right now,” she added with a laugh.