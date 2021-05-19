Ascension Parish has a master plan for roads, is working on one for drainage and also has one for the parish in general.
But, now, a Parish Council committee has called for a recreation master plan and is looking to hire a firm to do at least part of the work.
Details are scarce on what the plan would examine among Ascension's 20 parks and community centers and the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, but what has been disclosed so far calls for a look at those facilities in the short term and 15 years in the future, as well as access for those with disabilities.
Under questioning from the council, recently hired Recreation Director Michael King told council members that he looked for a recreational master plan and the last one he could find dated from about 30 years ago.
"I've been told there's several master plans created in year's past. I was unable to locate them. I found one from probably early '90s, but I'm not sure about any since then," he said, with a chuckle, last week. "I know they've been done, but, obviously, they're not being used."
"Early '90s?" Councilman Alvin "Coach" Thomas Jr., chairman of the Council Recreation Committee, responded. "I'm sure they're outdated."
"Yeah, just a little bit," King said.
The move comes as the parish is preparing, for the first time, to have a dedicated revenue source for recreation under the pending sale of the parish's sewer assets and the associated franchise agreement with the buyer, National Water Infrastructure Inc.
With just 9.4% of the electorate voting, voters approved the sale April 24 by a 12-percentage point margin. The deal includes 4.5% franchise fees that NWI customers will pay, and parish government will collect. The fees are expected initially to generate $500,000 per year but rise as customers are added to NWI's system.
The council is separately considering an ordinance that would set aside those fees to recreation. Parish officials have said the added fees wouldn't supplant what is already drawn from the general purpose 1-cent sales tax to support recreation.
For years, recreation has competed with general parish government expenses, as well as primary infrastructure concerns besides drainage, for a share of the undedicated 1-cent sales tax.
The parish has set aside 10% of that sales tax revenue for recreation after certain minimum funding marks are met in other primary funds. That typically works out to $2 million to $2.5 million per year.
Advocates and some parish officials have tried twice in recent memory to pass property taxes dedicated to recreation generally, in July 1994 and again in November 2014. Both failed handily. In November 2008, a 3-mill tax to finance the purchase, operation and maintenance of Lamar-Dixon also failed.
Councilman Aaron Lawler, who is pushing to give parish staff authority to seek outside help, told the council committee he believes they need assistance and the time savings a firm can provide to create a complete vision for parish recreation.
"For years, we needed to have an overall plan for our parks, to know where we're going," he said, and where the parish has been.
The plan would aid in grant funding and donations from large corporations, he and other councilmen said.
In recent years, maintenance and advancement of the parks have been on a largely project-to-project basis as matters and interests have arisen from the public and elected officials.
The soccer fields at Lamar-Dixon — anticipated in the failed 2014 tax plan — were constructed a few years later with a push from the Gonzales-area soccer boosters, Lawler and former President Tommy Martinez.
Gonzales-area Parish Councilman Travis Turner has pushed several years to finance a roughly $3 million expansion of the Lamar-Dixon gym.
An expansion at the parish Council on Aging building in Gonzales prompted a move of the parish skate park to Oak Grove Park in northern Ascension.
Though the skate park closed to some controversy under former President Kenny Matassa, the parish recently fulfilled Matassa's promise to relocate it. The park had its grand opening this month.
Grassroots interest has also prompted work on a future dog park in Prairieville, and parish officials are working on splash pads at the Dutchtown Library and in St. Amant after the success of one in Donaldsonville.
Prompted by Councilman Thomas, committee discussion on May 13 revolved around how much of the master plan work would be done in-house and how much should be done under contract.
King reviewed for the committee mapping and other statistical analyses recreation staffers have already done. The analyses pinpointed which geographic areas need better access to recreation and which types of recreation might be need more investment.
King pointed out that the parish has twice as many baseball fields per resident as those for a similarly sized department while almost all other recreational pursuits are below the per capita marks.
"Like Councilman Thomas said, there is quite a bit we can do in-house, and I'd like to reserve as much funding for the actual projects as possible that are going to come out of this," King said.
But parish officials have been talking about creating regional stormwater detention facilities that also serve as parks while Councilman Joel Robert raised the idea of striving toward having all or most parks link by sidewalks or other pedestrian connections.
Those are among the concepts where the parish would need outside help, King said.
The Recreation Committee recommended seeking a request for proposals for a firm to assist in the plan, but the full council must still weigh in.