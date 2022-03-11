Before he shot his estranged wife to death in her St. Francisville house and then turned the gun on himself, Marshall Rayburn tested the waters.
Over the course of about three weeks leading up to the murder-suicide, Rayburn repeatedly broke terms of a $100,000 bond and restraining order, records show. His court-ordered ankle monitor recorded every violation, including visits to a Baton Rouge-area Chick-Fil-A, a Walmart, a sex shop and forays past his wife’s home.
But despite a judge’s order that Rayburn stay away from her house, the company tasked with monitoring his whereabouts never notified authorities about the massive red flags. He faced no consequences for ignoring the restrictions imposed after Peggy Beasley Rayburn accused him of repeatedly drugging and raping her during the couple’s 15-year marriage.
And no one intervened when, on a late September night, Marshall Rayburn parked down the road from her house, wrapped his ankle monitor in foil and duct tape to kill the signal, and made his last move.
Now, the monitoring company that was supposed to watch him and alert authorities of his movements could face criminal charges.
In Louisiana, cases like Rayburn’s periodically bring scrutiny upon the state’s balkanized system of private operators who work with bail bond agencies and judges to provide ankle-monitor supervision. The setup, which usually relies on defendants paying companies directly for the service, has at times yielded allegations of inside dealing and shoddy oversight.
Sam D’Aquilla, the district attorney for the 20th Judicial District, is seeking negligent homicide charges against the company in the Rayburn case, arguing the operator never alerted law enforcement of Marshall Rayburn’s whereabouts for weeks before the murder-suicide.
A West Feliciana Parish grand jury on Monday considered indicting Deborah Shirley, an employee of Tupelo, Mississippi-based American Electric Monitoring, LLC, and the company itself. The panel ultimately pretermitted the case, meaning it postponed a decision.
D’Aquilla said he plans to bring the case back before the grand jury in May. Louisiana’s negligent homicide statute carries a sentence of up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.
Calling the case a “terrible situation” and promising to “take action,” D’Aquilla pledged to issue subpoenas to force company supervisors from Mississippi to appear when the grand jury next convenes.
“There has to be some kind of consequence for the company if they fail,” D’Aquilla said. “In this case, I think they failed miserably.”
He said he has asked West Feliciana Parish Sheriff Brian Spillman to probe the company. Spillman declined to comment on plans for an investigation, saying only that the incident forced his office to “rethink the entire situation” around how ankle monitors are used in the community.
If the charges stick, they would likely mark the first case in Louisiana where an electronic monitoring company faced criminal penalties for an oversight failure, according to prosecutors across the state.
But the industry is so lightly regulated, in Louisiana and nationally, that it’s difficult to say with much certainty what sorts of penalties have been imposed against rogue operators, according to experts, prosecutors and law enforcement officials.
“Use of electronic monitoring in this country is the Wild West,” said Adam Gelb, president of the Council on Criminal Justice, a nonpartisan think tank, and co-author of a 2016 Pew Trusts report analyzing ankle monitors’ increased use and effectiveness. “It is a hodgepodge, patchwork network of contracts, signed by individual offices and departments, with a complete lack of guidelines or standards for the target population or for the appropriate responses to violations.”
Watching the watchers
In Louisiana, the electronically supervised release system came under scrutiny months before Peggy Beasley Rayburn’s killing, when a man released on bond with an ankle monitor allegedly knifed 60-year-old Portia Pollock to death in New Orleans.
The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office and New Orleans Police Department ran a joint monitoring program for years, but it eventually disintegrated amid disputes over cost, manpower and a high-profile 2014 slaying of a pizza delivery driver, which police blamed on two teens who wore ankle bracelets. The privately run system has since provoked complaints that companies have little incentive to report violations by defendants, who must pay the companies to participate.
In the wake of the Rayburn murder-suicide, at the request of Spillman’s office, the Louisiana Attorney General issued an opinion saying that law enforcement offices have no obligation to run monitoring programs themselves.
Electronic monitoring has faced scrutiny for reasons beyond failures in oversight and accountability. Some critics say there's little evidence that electronic monitoring leads to catching recidivists. And one Orleans Parish judge was sued for allegedly steering defendants to a company with which he had personal and political ties.
Rarely — if ever — has a Louisiana-based company faced criminal charges for oversight or other issues enabled the system.
“I don’t have any people I know of who’ve been arrested or charged” in connection to an electronic monitoring company’s conduct, East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore III said.
Moore echoed concerns about regulation and oversight. “The bottom line,” he said, “is everyone is at the mercy of the company that a judge agrees to use.”
‘Testing the system’
Amid a debate over electronic monitoring playing out across the United States, Peggy Beasley Rayburn’s killing has ensnared American Electronic Monitoring in a tangle of legal challenges that go beyond the criminal charges sought by the district attorney.
Shirley, the company, and the firm that built the monitor Marshall Rayburn was wearing — Utah-based Track Group Americas, Inc. — are named as defendants in a civil lawsuit filed by Peggy Rayburn’s children in East Baton Rouge Parish a few weeks after their mother’s killing. The suit seeks damages for wrongful death as well as funeral, medical and other expenses.
Neither Shirley, an American Electronic Monitoring owner, nor a spokesperson for Track Group Americas returned messages seeking comment on the case. An attorney named as AEM’s lawyer in filings for the civil case, Ted LeClerq, did not immediately return messages Friday.
In the weeks leading up to Peggy Rayburn’s killing, American Electronic Monitoring was privy to data showing that Marshall Rayburn broke his restraining order again and again. Thousands of pages of company documents log each time his ankle monitor registered a location, signals emitted roughly every 30 seconds.
After his Aug. 8 release from jail, 2021, Rayburn, 63, was staying at the house in Denham Springs, records show. He had agreed to pay $250 a month for the ankle monitor and was explicitly forbidden from coming within 100 yards of the St. Francisville home belonging to his estranged wife.
On Sept. 1, as the region reopened after Hurricane Ida, Rayburn violated the order five times. He traversed St. Francisville, stopping at a bank, medical clinic and pharmacy, passing through his estranged wife’s neighborhood multiple times. A week later, he visited the courthouse and post office — and entered the restricted zone late that morning.
He made similar trips for weeks.
“He was probably testing the system to see if something would happen to him,” D’Aquilla said. “‘What if I do that?’ And he did it, and nothing happened. In his mind, I think he was like, ‘They’re not reporting me if I’m doing something wrong.’”
On Sept. 20, 2021, Rayburn’s GPS log holds no entries between 9:31 p.m. and 1:20 a.m. — the period after which law enforcement responded to the murder-suicide scene.
A neighbor heard Peggy Rayburn scream around 11:30 p.m. and rushed over to the couple’s house. She found Marshall Rayburn holding a knife and chloroform-soaked rag, officials said. He opened fire on both women; the neighbor was shot twice but survived.
After killing his wife, Rayburn sat down in her favorite armchair and turned the gun on himself.
He had sexually abused his wife for years before his arrest, according to police reports. When she contacted authorities last summer, Peggy Rayburn said he was drugging her with sleeping pills and raping her while she lay passed out.
Records show he was booked into the West Feliciana jail Aug. 4. But a few weeks later, he was released on bail — with restrictions that appeared stringent at the time, including the ankle monitor.
Since the tragedy, American Electric Monitoring now reaches out to law enforcement more often about violations by the handful of defendants they monitor in D'Aquilla’s district, he said. Before, he added, they “didn't at all.”
He still wants consequences for the company for last fall’s debacle, though. Calling Rayburn’s ankle monitor “worthless,” D’Aquilla likened the situation to someone hiring a home-security company, only to have their windows smashed and belongings stolen without an alarm going off.
“This is life and death,” he said, “and they just dropped the ball, in my mind.”