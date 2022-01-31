A Baton Rouge man left a child sleeping in the back seat of a running and unlocked car at the Prairieville Walmart earlier this month and has been arrested on a misdemeanor child desertion count, sheriff's deputies said.
Darnell E. Honore, 41, couldn't accurately tell a responding Ascension sheriff's deputy how long the child had been in the back seat of the car, which was parked in a fire lane, a sheriff's report says.
But the deputy later determined with store officials that it was 34 minutes after Honore had arrived at the Walmart on Airline Highway at 5:31 p.m. Jan. 21, according to the report.
Honore was booked into Ascension Parish Prison near Donaldsonville on one count of child desertion on Jan. 21 and was released later the same evening, jail records show.