Plans to build tiny houses for long-term homeless residents in Baton Rouge took a step forward Wednesday, when city-parish officials presented a $250,000 grant to the Capital Area Alliance for the Homeless.

The nonprofit's plan draws on similar initiatives in Austin, Texas and Olympia, Washington. It aims to initially provide at least 20 units of affordable, stable housing for Baton Rouge's chronically homeless population.

The typical tiny home ranges between 100 and 400 square feet. In most cases, they consist of a small space with a bed and storage, with bathroom or kitchen facilities located elsewhere.

A study commissioned by CAAH found that, though the city-parish has experienced an overall decrease in the number of people in homeless shelters, the number of people living on the streets — in cars, abandoned buildings or parks — has remained steady.

"This shows that the current approaches to support the homeless population work, but are failing to target a key demographic of chronically unsheltered people."

That's who the tiny houses project aims to help.

The development is likely to expand over time, a prospect officials hope will help alleviate Baton Rouge's dearth of affordable housing. For every 100 renters that make less than $25,000 annually, there are only 44 units of affordable housing, or properties with monthly rents below $750, the CAAH study found.

But one question looms: where is the project going to be located?

Rowdy Gaudet, an assistant chief administrative officer in the Mayor's Office, said the city-parish will be "very careful about where we put this type of development, recognizing that not everybody wants this near their neighborhood."

Officials with CAAH said they hope to have a site selected for the development within the next six months and are looking at tracts ranging from 8 to 15 acres. They hope to break ground within a year.

“We’ll aim for maximum transparency,” assured Randy Nichols, the assistant to the director for the CAAH. “We intend to do this project with input from the homeless people who will be housed there and any neighbors that might be close by.”

It's unclear whether the location for the proposed development will come up for a public hearing. That depends on the number of structures on the selected property as well as its zoning designation.

The Parish's Planning Director Frank Duke said it would be easiest for CAAH to locate the community in a commercial zoning district, which permits both multi-family housing like tiny homes as well as commercial services like grocery stores or barber shops.

Duke noted, "Wherever they choose to locate, its going to be critical that they’re talking to the property owners in the area immediately around them."

Nichols argued that rehousing chronically homeless individuals will help reduce crime, noting that "the homeless are much more likely to be victims of crime than perpetrators because they're so vulnerable."

In December, three homeless individuals were shot to death by a 29-year-old Baton Rouge man who is now facing prosecution as a serial killer.

The ideal location will give the tiny home residents easy access to public transportation, medical care, groceries and other social services, Nichols said.

CAAH officials made several trips to Austin to better understand the Community First! Village, a 51-acre development that will eventually include more than 500 tiny homes each measuring around 200-square-feet.

Along with offering housing, the development provides services to the residents. About 16% of the development’s annual budget is covered from rents paid by residents. Some of the people living in the development even have service jobs there, such as working as a hairdresser.

CAAH hopes to get churches, businesses, civic organizations and builders to sponsor houses. In addition to support from Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, the development has also garnered praise from the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors, Nichols said.

If the utilities can be delivered to the site, Nichols said he thinks the homes can be built for $20,000 to $25,000 in materials, with volunteers picking up the labor costs.

"Everyone throughout the community of Baton Rouge that has heard about this project has said this is a great idea," Nichols said. "That's what makes me think we can start to make this happen within the next year."