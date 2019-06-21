Gov. John Bel Edwards has vetoed a bill that would have dictated how Baton Rouge and the proposed city of St. George would handle their transition if voters in the southeastern part of East Baton Rouge Parish vote to create a new municipality this fall.

Edwards said the bill was "unnecessary" because the election hasn't been held yet. Voters in a portion of East Baton Rouge Parish will decide Oct. 12 whether they want to create a new city.

The governor also called attention to last-minute amendments that would limit St. George's responsibility for liabilities and other bond indebtedness, should the incorporation win voter approval this fall.

"Many in the Baton Rouge community have expressed grave concerns about the finally passed version of this bill, including Mayor (Sharon Weston) Broome and the Baton Rouge Area Chamber," Edwards wrote. "They agree with me that if the voters do approve of a newly incorporated city of St. George, there should be a thoughtful, fair, and equitable transition process."

The mayor said she was pleased with the veto. The Baton Rouge Area Chamber said there will be plenty of time to adopt a transition plan if voters decide to create a new city.

