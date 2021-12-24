Did Louisiana's top insurance regulator have the authority to order State Farm and others to cover short-term living expenses for policyholders who fled Hurricane Ida from parishes that didn't issue mandatory evacuation orders?
That’s a question for Louisiana’s quasi-judicial regulatory courts to decide, after a judge with the Division of Administrative Law rejected a motion from Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon to punt the legal dispute to a state district court.
The ruling on jurisdiction has little bearing for policyholders waiting on reimbursement from State Farm for hotels, gasoline and food from those first weeks following the storm. State Farm is exempt from paying up while the case is pending — and there’s no telling when it will be resolved.
Indeed, Donelon, who is 77, joked at a town hall in Jefferson Parish on Tuesday that he could be dead before a final decision is rendered.
Most homeowners’ insurance policies include coverage for evacuation expenses, but only if policyholders are under a mandatory order from public officials to leave. Ahead of Hurricane Ida, some parishes within the storm’s path issued such orders, while others held off, fearing they couldn't implement a contraflow plan and safely evacuate all residents before the storm arrived.
Given the speed with which Ida intensified, Donelon ordered insurers to treat the “multiplicity of actions” taken by public officials ahead of Ida as “tantamount to an order to evacuate” and cover short-term living expenses for policyholders in 25 parishes within the storm’s path.
However, in late September, State Farm, which commands roughly 26% of Louisiana’s property insurance market, challenged the validity of Donelon’s directive in the Division of Administrative Law — a court in Baton Rouge that settles disagreements between government agencies and the entities they regulate.
Lawyers for State Farm argued Donelon overstepped his authority in issuing Directive 218, and that if it were allowed to stand, he would have “unfettered authority” to meddle in contracts after-the-fact, which “could serve to destabilize the insurance market in Louisiana.”
“The directive undermines one of the most fundamental tenets of insurance coverage: namely, that the coverage due is based on actual policy language,” State Farm’s attorneys wrote in the petition for a hearing.
Donelon argued that by the time Hurricane Ida’s threat became clear to local officials, it was too late to issue a mandatory order. In the three days before making landfall, Ida grew from a newly named storm to a Category 4 hurricane.
Parishes that didn't issue mandatory evacuation orders, and whose residents were denied evacuation funding by State Farm, include all or parts of Jefferson, Livingston, Orleans, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany and Tangipahoa.
“If they had ordered a mandatory evacuation, everything would have gridlocked, and people would have been stuck in 150 mph killer winds in their cars on highways all over south Louisiana,” Donelon said.
After State Farm filed its appeal with the Division of Administrative Law, the Department of Insurance filed its own motion arguing that the regulatory court didn’t have jurisdiction to rule on the case, saying it’s a constitutional matter that should instead be decided in civil district court.
But Administrative Court Judge Patrick Moore rejected those arguments, writing in a Dec. 15 order that appellants like State Farm are required to exhaust the administrative hearing process before taking matters to district court. Lawyers for both State Farm and the Department of Insurance will now submit legal briefs on the merits of the case. The next hearing has not yet been scheduled.