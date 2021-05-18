Gov. John Bel Edwards warned Tuesday there's more rain on the way after an onslaught of thunderstorms that began Monday evening left south Louisiana soaked and resulted in hundreds of search and rescue missions.

One person died in a flooded vehicle in Baton Rouge and another driver was killed after crashing into a canal in West Baton Rouge. Two other storm-related deaths are suspected from medical equipment failures following power outages, Edwards said.

Rain began picking up again Tuesday afternoon and is expected to continue into Wednesday morning, but Edwards said the forecasts from the National Weather Service remain "very imprecise." Another round of storms are expected Thursday.

The unexpected downpour Monday resulted in up to 15 inches of rain in some parts of Lake Charles, hammering southwestern Louisiana less than a year after two catastrophic hurricanes left the region in ruins. The deluge flooded homes and roadways and left at least 200 in need of rescue, Edwards said.

"Our hearts are truly breaking," Edwards said. "I'm sorry that you are having to deal with this again."

Meanwhile, in areas stretching from Baton Rouge to Gonzales, between eight to ten inches of rain fell. For many, the weather brought back memories of the catastrophic flood of 2016. Edwards said the periodic breaks in rain and lack of storms up north means the water isn't backing up as far as it did then.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Interstate 10 between Siegen Lane and Highland Road remains closed, though Edwards said the state police are working to open up lanes to resume the flow of traffic. In the interim, cars are being directed to Airline Highway.

In West Baton Rouge Parish, one person died, one person was injured and another remains missing after a vehicle crashed Monday night into canal.

The two deaths related to power outages are still under investigation, Edwards said, but noted they're likely tied to medical equipment failure. As of noon on Tuesday, there were 10,000 power outages reported, down from 25,000 at 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.

With hurricane season fast approaching, Edwards said this is a reminder to get prepared. He said the public's first priority should be getting the coronavirus vaccine so they can safely evacuate to a congregate setting if necessary.