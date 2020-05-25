One person has died and two more are injured after a house fell on them during an apparent construction accident Monday afternoon, officials said.
East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services spokesman Mike Chustz said the call came in as a house that was being lifted and had fallen on multiple people.
The accident occurred at 2664 Michelli Drive, which is in Baton Rouge's Howell Park neighborhood. It was reported just before noon Monday.
Chustz said one person was pronounced dead on the scene and two others were transported to the hospital with injuries.
No additional information was immediately available.