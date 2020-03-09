With five council members nearing the end of their term-limited tenures and another considering a bid for mayor-president, the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council is likely to get an influx of fresh faces following November's municipal elections.

The number of open seats up for contention could result in the largest turnover on the council since 2008, when newcomers won 10 of the 12 races. At the time, that list of rookies included Trae Welch, Chandler Loupe, Scott Wilson, Donna Collins-Lewis and Tara Wicker, all of whom have since served 12 years on the council and are ineligible to run for reelection in the fall.

Meanwhile, there's speculation that Metro Councilman Matt Watson is considering a challenge to Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome. That would make him ineligible to run for reelection for his District 11 seat. Watson hasn't confirmed his plans, noting only that he "will definitely be running in an election" in the fall.

The remaining council members all confirmed they plan to seek reelection. The qualifying period for the races on the Nov. 3 ballot will take place July 15-17.

The potential for a crowded field of Metro Council contenders during a marquee presidential election year may mean local candidates will have to spend significantly more money than is typically needed to stand out, said John Couvillion, president of JMC Analytics and Polling.

“These races will be far down on the ballot,” Couvillion said. “It’s going to take extra effort to get your name out there and break through the electoral clutter.”

The newest member on the council, Jennifer Racca, faced eight challengers when she was appointed in January by her colleagues to replace outgoing Councilwoman Barbara Freiberg. Two months in, Racca said she wants newcomers to understand the time commitment that comes with the position.

"We’re losing a lot of institutional knowledge, so it’s going to be very important to get good people in who are willing to work. And this is a lot of work," Racca said.

Councilman Dwight Hudson said council business likely will slow down while the newer members get adjusted to the workings of the city-parish. He recommends potential candidates reach out to the homeowners associations in their districts to get a sense of the issues most important to constituents.

"I spend much more time dealing with basic city-parish functions than I do dealing with the more controversial items," Hudson said, noting that drainage and traffic continue to be top-of-mind for residents.

Council Administrator Ashley Beck said council members are invited to a one-day orientation after each election to get a primer on the city-parish and to hear from officials from finance and the Parish Attorney's Office.

Councilwoman Chauna Banks hopes that conversations started around race, inequality and poverty, particularly in north Baton Rouge, will continue no matter the make-up of the next council, though she said she wishes the "tumult" and "trauma" of the current council would be left behind.

Banks added that she would like to see an even split on the council between political parties. The Metro Council currently has seven Republicans, all of whom are white, and five Democrats, all of whom are black.

Councilwoman Denise Amoroso, whose 2018 appointment to fill her late-husband's seat was nearly blocked by a band of Democrats in an attempt to reach an even split on the council, said she hopes the new council can help unite Baton Rouge no matter its make-up.