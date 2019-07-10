The East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness postponed its emergency preparedness event for this weekend because first responders will likely have their hands full dealing with an actual emergency.

As the region braces for heavy rain — up to 15 inches in some places before the end of the weekend, according to the governor — the mayor's office announced Wednesday it was cancelling BReady Day 2019, which was set to take place Saturday at the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport Multiplex.

The annual event is a chance for residents to learn public safety tips from local, state and federal emergency response agencies with the intention of building "a safer, more disaster resilient community," city-parish officials said previously.

"We just thought that the representatives from those agencies would have their attention focused elsewhere trying to have the event in the middle of a rainstorm," said Rowdy Gaudet, an assistant chief administrative officer for the city-parish.

An area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico is expected to drift westward over the hot waters over the next few days. The National Hurricane Center has predicted a 90% chance of development. The system likely will be named a tropical depression Wednesday and could be tagged as Tropical Storm Barry by Thursday.

Gaudet said the preparedness event will be rescheduled.

