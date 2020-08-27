Governor John Bel Edwards will address the state of Louisiana after Hurricane Laura made landfall as a Category 4 storm Thursday morning.
The storm hit the Louisiana coast around 1 a.m. Thursday with maximum winds at 150 mph; the storm's pressure was recorded at 938 millibars, making it the most powerful hurricane to hit Louisiana in 150 years.
Two people, including a 14-year-old Leesville girl, were killed in the storm.
A chemical fire was also reported at a chlorine production plant just west of Lake Charles Thursday morning.
Edwards' press conference is slated for 1 p.m.