BR.jbepress.082420 TS 49.jpg
Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks during the first ofhis two Sunday media briefings about the state's activity related to Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura, Aug. 23, 2020 in the Emergency Operations Center at the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness. Both storms are forecast to impact Louisiana next week as hurricanes, in a rare 'one-two punch.'

 STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

Governor John Bel Edwards will address the state of Louisiana after Hurricane Laura made landfall as a Category 4 storm Thursday morning.

The storm hit the Louisiana coast around 1 a.m. Thursday with maximum winds at 150 mph; the storm's pressure was recorded at 938 millibars, making it the most powerful hurricane to hit Louisiana in 150 years.

Two people, including a 14-year-old Leesville girl, were killed in the storm.

A chemical fire was also reported at a chlorine production plant just west of Lake Charles Thursday morning.

Edwards' press conference is slated for 1 p.m.

