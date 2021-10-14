Following a summer of tubing rescues and drownings on the Amite River, the Livingston Parish Council voted unanimously to approve new river safety rules to prevent further accidents.
The council passed the new ordinance in Thursday night's meeting after two patrons of Tiki Tubing, a popular watersports company, drowned this year and dozens more were stranded while riding rubber inner-tubes down the often volatile Amite.
Excessive rainfall this summer made the river even riskier to traverse, raising the water level and submerging debris.
The families of drowning victims have lobbied the council in recent months to establish safety regulations for those who enjoy the river recreationally instead of penalizing Tiki Tubing directly.
The council spent weeks debating the ordinance, balancing competing factors, such as peoples’ right to enter the river for recreation, enforcement and how to regulate sections of the water that run through other parishes. Parish President Layton Ricks had originally been opposed to regulating a private business, but later changed his mind.
The ordinance will require all companies operating on the river — not just Tiki Tubing — to offer customers life jackets, show a safety video for their particular water activity and erect signage along the channel for clarity.
It's up to the businesses to enact the ordinance, including placing signs that show where to enter and exit the river, particularly treacherous spots where the water is deeper and location markers to direct emergency services to people in distress.
Councilmembers were careful to avoid mandating life jackets, only requiring companies provide them to customers; it is the customer's choice to wear one.
“We did not go so far as to step on individual liberties,” Councilmember Garry “Frog” Talbert said during the meeting.
Although Talbert did not name Tiki Tubing directly, he alluded to a tubing business owner who came to speak to him this week. When Talbert asked why he hasn't participated in the meetings, he said the owner told him he had "no objection" to the ordinance and planned to raise the price of tubing to accommodate the cost of life jackets.
Lisa Hilliard, whose husband drowned on Father's Day weekend when his tube capsized, spoke positively about the ordinance. Hilliard has been an outspoken advocate for river safety since her husband's death and has regularly attended committee and council meetings to urge officials to take the Amite's dangers seriously.
“I appreciate the work that was put in to get this thing going so quickly," Hilliard said. “I look forward to continue working with this council to address other issues on the river."