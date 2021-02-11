After they and their predecessors debated and rejected the idea of settling a lawsuit filed on behalf of Alton Sterling's five children, some members of a recently reconstituted East Baton Rouge Metro Council say making an offer to resolve the case for $4.5 million is better than taking a chance at a trial that could cost the city-parish much more.

Sterling was shot dead by Baton Rouge police nearly five years ago and a lawsuit seeking benefits for his children is set for trial in less than three weeks. With the case barreling forward, the council changed its approach Wednesday and said its lawyers could offer a settlement.

Brandon DeCuir, one of several attorneys representing Sterling's children, declined to comment Thursday on whether his clients planned to accept the offer or move forward with the scheduled trial.

Council members, who are barred for speaking about specifics of the case, said they were eager for constituents to see first-hand the evidence they were privy to in choosing to settle.

"It's very obvious, with the information that we know, that the [Sterling] family was going to get something," said Denise Amoroso, a Republican who voted to settle the case. "Hopefully, a lot of that information will be able to come out."

Council Member Jen Racca said she thinks the public will be "alarmed when they see everything."

“I think it's vitally important that people are aware of everything that happened in this case. The good, the bad and the ugly. Right now they don’t have the full story,” Racca said.

Carolyn Coleman, who joined the Council last month, weighed whether a trial or a settlement would be better.

“It was our responsibility to the constituents, to the taxpayers, to minimize that risk for the entire city," Coleman said.

The $4.5 million offer is higher than a $2.5 million proposal that Sterling's heirs turned down in November. It's also less than a $5 million proposal put forward by a mediator hired by the city-parish but rejected twice by the previous Metro Council.

The measure approved Wednesday proposes giving Sterling’s heirs $1 million upfront from the city-parish’s Insurance Reserve Fund, followed by budget allotments of $875,000 over the next four years.

It passed with the support of seven council members: Denise Amoroso, Chauna Banks, LaMont Cole, Carolyn Coleman, Cleve Dunn, Jr., Rowdy Gaudet and Erika Green.

Four council members voted against the settlement: Laurie White Adams, Dwight Hudson, Aaron Moak and Brandon Noel.

During debates last year on whether to settle the case, council members repeatedly noted the importance of giving the next Metro Council — with its six new members — a clean slate to start with.

Lawyers for the city-parish had warned against pushing the decision to a new council, writing in an email obtained by The Advocate that catching new members up-to-speed on the complexities of the case would be a "monstrous" task.

But the arrival of fresh faces — and a new Mayor Pro Tem — may have helped the council reach a deal.

Several members said they were told by the city's lawyers that, compared to their predecessors, they spent much more time considering the evidence and asking questions about the case.

"This council took the time to dig in and was interested in moving past this," Dunn noted.

The measure Wednesday was initially introduced by Dunn at $10 million. But, after council members emerged from a lengthy closed-door executive session with their attorneys, the item was revised down to $4.5 million.

Council members universally praised Cole for leading them through a respectful, fruitful discussion during their executive session. Coleman said that Cole was "the gentleman of the room of 12," and Hudson, who ran against Cole for the position of Pro Tem last month, thanked him for his "exceptional" leadership.

The executive session still left some council members with lingering questions. Noel, a new addition to the council, said he would've preferred that the item be deferred for two weeks to give him more time to ask questions of the city's attorneys, but a motion of deferral was narrowly rejected.

Racca did not vote on settlement, saying she supported the $4.5 million offer but was uncomfortable approving a settlement without an official recommendation from the parish's attorney.

Courtney Humphrey, an assistant parish attorney, said during Wednesday's meeting that there was "nothing wrong with doing it this way."

Sterling's shooting in the summer of 2016 ignited protests against police brutality after cell phone video was spread online.

Two officers had confronted Sterling after receiving a complaint about a man with a gun outside a North Foster Drive convenience store.

Federal and state prosecutors declined to press charges against the officers. Federal officials said they could not say whether Sterling was reaching for a gun while on the ground, and the state's attorney general said the incident “took place very quickly and involved two officers who had good reason to believe that Mr. Sterling was armed with a firearm.”

Chief Murphy Paul, who was not leading BRPD at the time of the shooting, said later that the officer who fired the shot that killed Sterling should never have been hired.