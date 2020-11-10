Was Blane Salamoni acting in an "objectively reasonable" manner as a Baton Rouge police officer when he shot and killed Alton Sterling outside a convenience store in the early morning hours of July 5, 2016?

A jury of East Baton Rouge Parish residents will be tasked with answering that at a trial scheduled for March after a judge on Monday denied a request to dismiss Salamoni from a wrongful death lawsuit filed on behalf of Sterling's five children.

The ruling from Judge William Morvant of the 19th Judicial District Court comes more than a month after a dismissal was granted for Howie Lake II, a BRPD officer who tased Sterling and helped wrestle him to the ground, but did not fire his gun that summer night.

"I still believe [Lake's] actions based on what I reviewed were objectively reasonable," Morvant said. "I can't say the court views the actions of Salamoni as the same ... especially when compared to the actions of Officer Lake."

The lawsuit, filed in 2017, claims Salamoni and Lake ignored department policies and training during the deadly encounter. It also alleges the shooting exemplified longstanding problems of racist attitudes and excessive force among Baton Rouge police officers.

The decision to send the question to a 12-member jury followed a hearing on a motion for summary judgement filed by Salamoni's attorneys, who argued in a brief that their client was reasonable in his use of deadly force given his belief in the moment that Sterling was reaching for a loaded gun.

Video footage of the brief encounter shows Salamoni struggling to gain control of Sterling's arm, yelling that Sterling had a gun, and then firing his own weapon, all in rapid succession. That chain of events is what led state and federal prosecutors to decide against pressing charges against either officer, though BRPD internal investigators concluded Salamoni had used excessive force.

The officers were responding to an anonymous report that someone matching Sterling's description had threatened another person with a gun. Sterling had a loaded .38 caliber revolver in his pocket.

Morvant noted that his decision to reject the motion should not be taken as a statement on whether Salamoni was or was not reasonable in his use of force. Rather, Morvant said, reasonable people could reach differing conclusions based on the evidence submitted, necessitating a trial by jury.

Morvant also denied a request Monday that would have compelled Salamoni to answer several questions about his medical history and past run-ins with the law.

Michael Adams, an attorney representing Sterling's children, argued that the information sought was relevant after a pre-employment psychological report turned over in discovery revealed that Salamoni had experienced a psychological disorder that required treatment.

The report, previously obtained by The Advocate, notes that Salamoni had a "history of impulsive/explosive behaviors at an earlier life stage," but concluded he was "suitable for armed, independent law enforcement work."

Morvant also granted a protective order Monday placing restrictions on the comments attorneys involved the case can make to the media. The motion — colloquially known as a "gag order" — was submitted by Salamoni's attorneys, who argued that coverage of the lawsuit was biasing the jury pool.

"Can we please have some peace and quiet about this case at least from the attorneys until a jury is seated?" said Scott Kaiser, one of Salamoni's lawyers.

Morvant said that in his more than two decades on the bench, this was the first time he had seriously considered such an order. He rejected the Sterling family's request for a less-restrictive order on what could be said ahead of a trial.

"I think the statements are being made for no other purpose than to portray Blane Salamoni in bad light in the court of public opinion, the same group from which we're going to try to find a jury to sit and hear this case," Morvant said.