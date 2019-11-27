Federal data show that residents at several assisted living facilities in the Baton Rouge region receive flu and pneumonia vaccinations at far lower rates than the rest of the state, a concern for health officials who say those patients are prone to severe complications from the viruses.

Nearly one-third of clinics in the area are below state and national vaccination rates for Medicare patients enrolled in long-term care at more than three dozen care facilities in the Baton Rouge area, according to an analysis of Medicare data for 40 clinics in the metro area.

Parishes in that area include East Baton Rouge, Ascension, East Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, Tangipahoa, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes.

With Louisiana leading the rest of the country in the number of people who've reported flu-like symptoms in recent weeks, the low level of vaccinations at nursing homes has raised alarms with public health officials who’ve long stressed that vaccinations are necessary to avoid outbreaks.

“The flu is a contagious disease,” said Dr. Frank Welch, the state immunization medical director. “The more people you have that are vaccinated, the less it’s going to spread.”

More than 750 people in Louisiana died during the 2017-2018 flu season from complications brought on by influenza and pneumonia, making it the 10th-leading cause of death in the state, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The true number is difficult to determine because influenza is not always listed as the main cause of death. It can be a secondary cause if, for example, a person suffers a fatal heart attack or stroke while they have the flu or pneumonia.

“The flu is the great opportunist, Welch said. “Any other condition you have is going to be worse.”

Statewide vaccination rates for short-term nursing home residents are 80.4% of Medicare patients, 2 percentage points below the national average, while long-term flu prevention for patients is about 95% of all patients who need them. Pneumonia prevention is above national rates for short- and long-term patients, sitting at 85% and 95%, respectively.

But several facilities in the Baton Rouge region fall far below those averages.

At the Legacy Nursing Home in Plaquemine, for example, only 40% of short-term patients received flu vaccinations, less than half the statewide rate for Medicare patients. And at the Capitol House Nursing & Rehab Center, a more than 120-bed facility in Baton Rouge, less than half of its long-term patients who needed pneumonia vaccinations received them.

Neither nursing home returned messages seeking comment.

At nearly every level of government, health officials encourage people to be vaccinated each year, stressing that it not only helps keep the individual from getting sick but also reduces the virus’ spread and potential for an outbreak in the community.

The majority of people who died or were hospitalized because of either virus were people older than 65. Seniors and people with weakened immune systems are most vulnerable to severe health complications brought on by the flu and pneumonia. Young children are also at risk of severe symptoms.

During the 2017-2018 flu season, approximately 30% of flu outbreaks happened in Louisiana nursing homes, according to a Louisiana Department of Health report. It accounted for 1,271 cases that resulted in 152 hospitalizations and 31 deaths.

This year, health officials have observed an early start to this year’s flu season. Currently, Louisiana has the highest rate of influenza activity in the country, according to the CDC.

Vaccination rates for young and elderly people are around the nationwide average. Health officials have observed that young, healthy people are most likely to skip vaccinations.

There were some nursing homes that vaccinated nearly all their patients. Health officials aren’t sure what may contribute to the discrepancy between vaccination rates at various nursing homes.

There’s no requirement for patients at nursing homes to be vaccinated against the flu and pneumonia, but the state Health Department often makes several, strong suggestions that the facilities encourage them.