Assistant Planning Director Ryan Holcomb has been tapped by the city-parish's Planning Commission to lead the department on an interim basis as parish leaders decide whether to hire a permanent replacement in the wake of Frank Duke's retirement.

How and when the Planning Commission will handle replacing Duke will largely depend on whether Metro Councilwoman Donna Collins-Lewis follows through on an idea to ask voters to change the parish's Plan of Government.

Included in the set of recommended amendments to the parish's home rule charter is a proposal to give the mayor-president the authority to appoint a planning director, thereby folding the planning department into the mayor's administration. However, the nine-member Planning Commission would continue to be a body appointed by the Metro Council.

Such a change might negate the need to vet and hire a new planning director.

"We just put an item on the agenda for next month to set up a working group that will basically be having those discussions surrounding hiring a permanent director," Rossie Washington, chairman of the city-parish's Planning Commission, said Tuesday. "Among the things they will discuss are the potential changes to the Plan of Government."

The city-parish’s planning department reviews plans for residential and commercial development. The Planning Commission approves any planning and zoning projects within East Baton Rouge Parish.

Holcomb was appointed interim director during the Planning Commission's meeting Monday night. Duke announced last month he's stepping down from the position to spend more time with his family. He's headed the department for the past 5 1/2 years.

Baton Rouge planning director Frank Duke to step down: 'I need to spend more time with my family' The head of East Baton Rouge Parish's Planning Commission says he intends to resign from the position he has held for the past 5½ years.

Collins-Lewis, who also serves on the Planning Commission, said Tuesday she intends to ask the council next month to consider placing changes to the Plan of Government on the fall ballot.

The councilwoman chaired the 12-member committee that spent more than a year drafting the proposed changes for the parish's home rule charter, which hasn't been updated since 2007.

Some of the major proposals that have been discussed so far include adding at-large seats to the Metro Council, tweaking the timeline of the council's adoption of the city-parish's annual budget, reducing the term limits for the mayor-president and changing the qualifications for appointees to boards and commissions.

Collins-Lewis, who is currently in the final year of her term-limited time on the Metro Council, feels obligated to put the Plan of Government changes before the council given all the time and effort that has gone into putting together the set of recommendations. The final decision, of course, is up to voters before any changes could take effect.

"Everyone felt like it would work better, in terms of the flow of work," Collins-Lewis said about the changes involving the planning department. "I am getting ready to bring it back before the council with notes from the feedback we got at a few public meetings."

The Planning Commission meets again March 16, where they'll form the committee to deal with the search for a new director. Collins-Lewis hopes to have the Plan of Government changes on Metro Council's March 25 agenda.

Objections, questions raised during first look at proposed changes to EBR's Plan of Government Proposed changes regarding the makeup of the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council was the hot topic of debate Thursday at the first of severa…