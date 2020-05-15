Area museums and other tourist destinations aren't rushing to embrace life after lockdown.
When the Capitol Park Museum opens at 9 a.m. Saturday, it will be the first of the major museums to emerge from the coronavirus quarantine. All of them remained closed on Friday, the first day they were allowed to open under Gov. John Bel Edwards' direction, and some have still not decided when the public will be able to visit.
The Capitol Park Museum has sanitized all of the countertops, restroom surfaces and elevators, and they will be cleaned hourly during operating hours, Rodneyna Hart, division director for the regional state museums, said Friday. The museum has removed or blocked interactive exhibits and will have a greeter at the entrance sanitizing patrons' hands. As well, hand sanitizers will be located at the entrance to each exhibit.
The USS Kidd Veterans Museum will reopen at 9:30 a.m. Monday, said Executive Director Rosehn Gipe. Some parts of the World II-era naval destroyer will be roped off, but visitors will be able to view those areas. The prolonged closure also allowed museum staff to do maintenance and renovations that can't be done when the ship is open to the public, said Tim NesSmith, ship superintendent.
The LSU Rural Life Museum will reopen Monday and remain open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., said Executive Director David Floyd. Portions of the visitors center will be closed to the public until further notice.
BREC's Magnolia Mound Plantation will reopen Monday, the Old Governor's Mansion will reopen Tuesday and the Old State Capitol will reopen on May 26. No opening date has been decided for the Louisiana Art and Science Museum or the LSU Art Museum in the Shaw Center.
L'Auberge Hotel and Casino will reopen on Monday, according to its website. The Belle of Baton Rouge and Hollywood casinos have not announced their plans.
Anticipating a hesitancy to travel as pandemic restrictions begin to subside, Visit Baton Rouge President Paul Arrigo hopes area residents will "rediscover" these sites.
"It's going to be a slow reopening process," Arrigo.